Our harsh realities force upon us some brave choices

In February 2014, the Cricket Cranes returned from New Zealand without Raymond Otim and Faruk Ocimi. It was neither the first-time cricketers went missing while on duty abroad nor a practice exclusive to cricket alone. For instance, in 2009 a whole seven players on the U19 Cricket team vanished in Canada and last week we heard that James Odong had disappeared from the Rugby Sevens team camp in Monaco, France, where they were self-isolating over Covid-19.

Back home, we wince with self-righteous indignation when we hear about those who went for a walk after dinner and never returned to the team hotel or boarded the plane back.

We wonder why sportsmen would be desperate enough to want to trade their whole careers in exchange for a life spent cleaning after elderly people in a home thousands of miles away from home. We blame them for taking the movie’s depiction of life in the West too seriously and warn them that not everyone makes it.

But before we cringe at the amount of shame that these people supposedly bring upon the motherland, we need to appreciate the reasons why this conduct is so prevalent that it is now common practice for every head of delegation to also serve as custodian of all passports until the check-in counter on the journey back.

First, it is indeed true that many people in this country and sportsmen are no exception, have been conditioned by western pop-culture that paints a rosy picture of life abroad. Couple that with our harsh economic realities and the precedence set by those who return at Christmas with tales of plenty and you begin to see why for people like James Odong, Monaco was an opportunity he was never going to waste.

James Odong does not want to end up like Olympian James Rwabogo, who died in squalor not so long ago, which is what will likely happen to him if he chose to stay in Uganda playing amateur rugby for the rest of his career. He also knows Uganda is a backwater rugby nation and opts not to sit and wait to find out if he is talented enough to attract the interest of a European club.

He will go to them instead and Monaco presents that shortcut. Of course, nothing is guaranteed.

Neither his French gamble nor the possibility of a decent life back home. But like someone once said, you cannot win the lottery unless you buy the ticket.

And that then is the lens through which I see and make sense of the actions of people like James Odong. This disappearance is a lottery ticket to the dignity that local sports or very much else, have continuously failed to deliver. It is an investment of sorts into a future that promises much more than the present can offer.

This then is the logic of sportsmen countrywide. That the young boxers of Naguru know through instinct and experience that living off sugarcane and sharing gumshields is more likely to get you knocked out by malnutrition and cholera than by a defending champion in a multi-million-dollar fight beneath the Vegas lights.

Inevitably, they are going to emulate Kassim Ouma, who deserted at the World Military games of 2003 and went on to become a world champion with riches far removed from the wretched slum-dog existence of lower Naguru.

So, Godspeed to these runners and blessed be those who return to improve the livelihood of their dependents. I don’t know whether Raymond Otim and Faruk Ocimi ever returned or if James Odong will. I may question their methods, but I will never question their intentions because in a way, those intentions represent the brave choices many are afraid to make.

