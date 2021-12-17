Prime

Own goals in Fufa’s growing appetite for bans, fines

FUFA President Moses Magogo. Photo | File

By  Fred Mwambu

What you need to know:

  • Wakiso Giants defender George Kaddu is serving a two-month ban and required to pay Shs1m for “bringing the game into disrepute after confronting a referee.”

Express head coach Wasswa Bbosa was suspended for three games after his league opening day loss to Arua Hill over post-match media comments.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.