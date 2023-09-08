Pairings go for strong starts at Singleton Challenge third round

Contrary to the previous editions, Season VII of the Entebbe Golf Club (EGC) Singleton Match-play Challenge has happened so far.

Within a period of 50 days, the field competing in this clubhouse knockout competition has downscaled from more than 100 pairings to just 16 over three rounds.

The round last 16 comes on Saturday at the par-71 course with eight matches on card. “It’s really getting tight,” admitted Joseph Bogera.

Together with Bogera’s playing partner Kenneth Kiddu, they face Nelson Musinguzi and Rukia Nalwoga today. Bogera and Kiddu are part of the leadership team while Musinguzi is at the next lower level of the administration hierarchy at MTN.

Whilst they’ve promised each other a show of force, it is the banter in office that fuels this fixture. Yet across the field, each pairing is looking for a good start.

Former Daily Monitor sports editor Mark Namanya acknowledges his pairing with Simon Ocen faces a formidable challenge in 2019 winner Robert Busingye and 2020 champion Dr. Innocent Nahabwe.

“It will very much depend on the day. Seeing my partner and myself, I think we have a very good chance,” said handicap nine player Busingye.

Busingye and Nahabwe ejected Fred Magala and Godwin Murungi 5/4 (5-up with four holes to spare) a fortnight ago.

In the first round on August 12, they were still lethal, eliminating the Kagombes husband Charles and wife Edrae with the same score. “We are playing solid golf,” Busingye added.

Namanya and Ocen however have gone past brothers Micheal Sekadde and Ceaser Barole 2/1 before ejecting Micheal Monne and Henry Saka 1-up via a sudden-death play-off on par-3 Hole No.2.

“We have been slow starters in rounds 1 and 2, leaving ourselves with a big mountain to climb on the back nine,” admitted Namanya, “We must start strong on Saturday (today). If we start well, we will have a chance.”

EGC captain Serwano Walusimbi and Peter Magona carry pomp but they face Sarah Nduhukire and Gen. George Owino, who have quietly executed their targets.

“We should rely on our game, our strengths and keep maximum focus. The rest will fall in place,” said Walusimbi.

There are still two all-female pairings standing with Lillian Koowe and Joyce Kisembo taking on the jolly yet tough combo of Moses Ssebugwawo and Charles Odere.

However, 2018 champions Peace Kabasweka and Sheila Kesiime have some work to do against Jimmy Adiga and Johnson Dairo because Kabasweka is away to play her role as lady captain during the Tooro Ladies Open on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Charles’ son Conrad Odere and his partner Ram Shaban face Ellis Katwebaze and Evelyne Atukunda in another tricky contest on cards.

ENTEBBE SINGLETON MATCH-PLAY CHALLENGE

TOURNAMENT NOTEBOOK

Edition: 7th

Venue: Par-71 Entebbe Course

Field: 228 players

Platinum Sponsor: Singleton

Gold Sponsors: NCBA Bank, DStv, Uganda Airlines, Cfao Motors, Afrisafe

SEASON VII ITINERARY

Jul 22: Qualifying round

Aug 12: Round One (64 Pairings)

Aug 26: Round Two (32 Pairings)

Sept 9: Round Three (16 Pairings)

Oct 7: Quarterfinals (8 Pairings)

Nov 18: Semi-finals

Dec 2: Final

ENTEBBE SINGLETON MATCH-PLAY CHALLENGE

SEASON VII - ROUND OF 16 FIXTURES - SATURDAY

Peace Kabasweka & Sheila Kesiime vs. Jimmy Adiga & Johnson Dairo

Moses Ssebugwawo & Charles Odere vs. Lillian Koowe & Joyce Kisembo

Joseph Bogera & Kenneth Kiddu vs. Nelson Musinguzi & Rukia Nalwoga

Serwano Walusimbi & Peter Magona vs. Sarah Nduhukire & Gen. George Owino

Robert Busingye & Innocent Nahabwe vs. Mark Namanya & Simon Ocen

William Esuma & Anne Abeja vs. Richard Mucunguzi & Saidi Kirarira

Ellis Katwebaze & Evelyne Atukunda vs. Conrad Odere & Ram Shaban