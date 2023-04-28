Pearls look beyond revenge in UAE reunion

The recent Victoria Series win on home soil lifted the senior national women’s cricket team by two places to 19th on the International Cricket Council (ICC) global Twenty20 rankings.

The Victoria Pearls together with the Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) have been yearning for a top 20 placing in these T20 Internationals’ (T20Is) charts.

However, that place is now in jeopardy should Uganda not get its groove right at the Quadrangular Capricorn Women’s Twenty20 Series in Namibia.

Ranking at test

While Consy Aweko and company got away with victories punctuated by low totals in Kampala, the stage in Windhoek is demanding more from the bat.

And they know more questions about their batting application will be asked when they take on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and host Namibia in two matches on Saturday.

When UAE broke the bowlers’ gates on Tuesday, they set 120-6 and cruised to an opening 50-run victory over the Pearls in Windhoek.

Uganda again had to unnecessarily dig deep in pursuit of 68 runs before beating Hong Kong by three wickets on Thursday.

“Our batting didn’t come to our expectation,” Aweko admitted on Thursday. Only Rita Musamali, Janet Mbabazi and Phionah Kulume hit double digits with the latter making 15* against Hong Kong.

Familiar UAE opponents

“We look to go back and work and look to improve. The batters were trying to use their shots, to go for shots in their zones. It didn’t work out but they know what to do,” Aweko added.

Against UAE, opener Kevin Awino labored to a 32-ball 21. In Kampala last week, Awino scored 25 runs off 32 balls as they successfully chased a target of 99 runs to beat the Middle East side.

The wicket-keeper could count her chances again if Uganda is to make it 2-1 against 15th ranked UAE in T20Is. Certainly, Esha Rohit Oza, Kavisha Kumari and captain Chaya Mughal will pose a threat.

Eagles' claws

Against Namibia, Uganda faces a side they’ve not beaten in five T20Is. The Capricorn Eagles are ranked a place below Uganda and will look to a third straight tournament win after beating UAE by four wickets and Hong Kong by 60 runs this week.

Key to their run has Adri Van Der Merwe who has made a combined 74 runs in both innings with Kayleen Green and Yasmeen Khan making significant contributions.

Their opening bowler and captain Irene van Zyl, Wilka Mwatile, Green, Vicky Hamunyela and Didi Foerster know how to frustrate batters.

QUADRANGULAR CAPRICORN T20 SERIES

Saturday fixtures

UAE vs. Uganda, 11:30am

Uganda vs. Namibia, 3:30pm

UGANDA’S RESULTS

Hong Kong 68/10 Uganda 72/7

(Uganda won by 3 wickets)

United Arab Emirates 120/6 Uganda 70/10