Pioneer, Challengers eye third place

Title holders Aziz Damani have played to the script and won all their opening six matches of the UCA National Women’s Twenty20 League.

At 12 points, Damani is top of the charts with Wanderers in second place after raising six points following three wins out of six outings.

With both Damani and Wanderers out of action this weekend, Pioneer and Soroti Challengers on four points apiece will each vie to move to third place when they face-off at Entebbe Oval today.

Pioneer (0.614) and Challengers (0.5344) have each won two of their four outings but are separated by net run rate. Each of the captains Carol Namugenyi and Janet Mbabazi are seeking improvements.

“We are not exactly where we want to be but hopefully we can win all our remaining games and make it to the top two,” Mbabazi said this week.

“Season so far so good,” Namugenyi opined. “Batting is working well, especially the guys hitting the ball,” she said.

To conquer Entebbe, Mbabazi is looking to improve some areas.

“I would like us to improve team morale on the field,” she said.

“We would love to bowl better, bowl no extras, we would also like to improve on our running between wickets.”

Her opening batter Kevin Awino is ranked second on the batting charts with 88 runs from four innings while Sandra Achawo has 75 runs so has Christine Anayo (five dismissals) has been impressive in the field.

“I think that we have all got something that we bring to the table, that can help us win against Pioneer. I believe the few bats can put up good scores on the board,” Mbabazi added.

Yet, Namugenyi, has Leona Babirye (70 runs) to look to with the bat and Winnie Itwaru (five wickets) with the ball.