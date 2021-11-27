Pirates bay for Kobs blood in Series decider

The final stretch of the National Guinness Sevens Series is on this weekend at Legends Rugby Club as Betway Kobs, with the support from Beyond Sports Organisation, the Coronation 7s.

The Series returns to where it started in October when Warriors hosted the Mileke 7s. After rounds in Gulu, Soroti, Kabale and Kings Park in Bweyogerere, it is back at the Legends for a climax of one of the most exciting Series in recent times.

It has had it all as Stanbic Pirates turned on the burners late on.

After three rounds, Kobs was on cloud nine and comfortably leading but their cushion has since reduced to just three points.

At 99 points, three behind Kobs at 102, the title race is delicately poised.

Mathematics

Winning the circuit would guarantee Pirates the title with 121 points. The two rivals can also settle the duel in the semis as they are guaranteed to face off then.

“It is a tough weekend because there is a lot at stake but we’ve done enough to win it. We had a slow start but picked up with a couple of wins and hopefully we add a third and seal it,” said Pirates’ captain Ivan Magomu.

Kobs can be crowned champions by just making the final – defeating Pirates in the last four – and that is the fixture probably keeping the Legends on edge.

They have lost in the last two meetings at the Kings Park and in Kabale.

“We are the hosts and the boys are looking forward to playing at home and win,” Kobs’ captain Joseph Aredo said.

Had the Coronations 7s come last weekend, it would have found Pirates flying and Kobs limping. Thanks to an extra week with games pushed due to security concerns, Kobs have had time to pick up the pieces rediscover their mojo.

All they are left with is to show it. At the Legends.