Pirates carry early 7s lead to Kitgum

Stanbic Black Pirates are the team to beat when the Nile Special 7s make a second stop today in Kitgum, Boma grounds, after proving too good for the rest of the pack in the Stone City 7s which opened the campaign last weekend in Jinja.

The Sea Robbers beat Kobs 19-7 in the final to pick up 22 points and enjoy an early three point advantage at the summit of the table.

Prior to the opening round, a quick scan at the Pirates squad on paper spelt trouble for everyone else after coach Marvin Odongo named what looked a strong side with up to six national team players.

It paid off as they won the round without losing a game and Timothy Kisiga emerging the tournament’s most valuable player, his brace in the final got him eight tries at the weekend to lead the try scorers’ standings.

As a team, Pirates are scary but opponents should have picked one or two lessons on how to stop them this weekend.

With the likes of Alex Aturinda, Arnold Atukunda, William Nkore, Isaac Massanganzira, Conrad Wanyama, Mubarak Wandera and Sydney Gongodyo, the injured Desire Ayera will not be that of a miss.

The depth that comes with the likes of Solomon Banawa, Jones Kamiza, Harunah Mohammed and Douglas Komaketch makes them a complete side and they should be favourites to boss the Kitgum 7s.

On the other hand, Kobs forced their way to the final in Jinja even without two of their pivotal players in Ian Munyani and Adrian Kasito due to work engagements and illness respectively.

It’s unlikely they return this weekend and with injuries to Joseph Aredo and Justin Kimono in Jinja, the men in will have to dig deeper for replacements to improve on their second place finish in Jinja.

Heathens too were unlucky not to make the finals in Jinja after going down to a late Faraji Odugo try in the quarters.

Discipline was their biggest undoing, receiving a number of yellow card the entire leg, something that held them back but with Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Michael Wokorach, Norbert Okeny and Lawrence Sebuliba firing, they have a chance to fix what went wrong on Day One.

Top Try Scorers

Timothy Kisiga (Pirates) 8 tries

Mark Osuna (Kobs) 7

Aaron Ofoyrwoth (Heathens) 6

Arnold Atukunda (Pirates) 6

Lawrence Sebuliba (Heathens) 6

Nile Special 7s Standings

Pirates 22 points

Kobs 19

Heathens 17

Impis 15