Pirates’ chance to halt Kobs run

D-Day. Desire Ayera (L) and Pirates host Kobs today.Photo/JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • Pirates have looked good on paper but not lived to the billing so far

Stanbic Black Pirates host the fourth of six circuits in the National Guinness 7s Series, the Henry Rujumba 7s, today at their Kings Park, Bweyogerere home. 
They are yet to win a circuit and another slip could hand rivals Betway Kobs the title.
Kobs have won bragging rights in Gulu, Soroti and the Mileke 7s to build an 11 point lead with 66 points. 
Another win today makes them champions at Kings Park, something the Pirates corner cannot fathom.

