Pirates’ chance to halt Kobs run

Stanbic Black Pirates host the fourth of six circuits in the National Guinness 7s Series, the Henry Rujumba 7s, today at their Kings Park, Bweyogerere home.

They are yet to win a circuit and another slip could hand rivals Betway Kobs the title.

Kobs have won bragging rights in Gulu, Soroti and the Mileke 7s to build an 11 point lead with 66 points.

Another win today makes them champions at Kings Park, something the Pirates corner cannot fathom.

The hosts want to win their home tournament, honour Henry Rujumba with silverware and keep Kobs waiting.

“We have been honest with each other and worked on what had to be fixed, we have come close before and feel we can win this one at our home,” Pirates captain Ivan Magomu told SCORE after Tuesday’s session at Kings Park.

The Sea Robbers lost 22-17 to Kobs on Day One, lost 3-0 to Kobs in the Gulu final and could only manage a semifinal in Soroti.

The 2018 champions have looked a shadow of the side that pushed Kobs all the way in the 2019 Series. According to the draw, the two are most likely to meet at the semifinal stage.

Statement

Pirates have looked good on paper but not lived to the billing so far.

They welcome back Timothy Kisiga and Kelvin Balagadde from the Rugby Cranes Sevens side that finished fifth at last weekend’s Safari 7s in Nairobi.

The rest of the side has had some rest to make a statement today.



Coach Bobby Musinguzi will closely follow proceedings on the touchline with winning the day on his mind.

Kobs have not shied away from making it clearer they prefer clinching the title as soon as possible.

Four wins on the bounce would sum it up for the side which retains the services of Karim Arinaitwe, Adrian Kasito and Ian Munyani who captained Uganda at the Safari 7s.

Pool D has Eagles rugby club play in their first official competition since inception.

Heathens in third with 53 points will want to go step ahead having lost the Soroti final 14-0 to Kobs.

National Guinness 7s

Pool A: Kobs, Jinja Hippos,

Rams, Rams II

Pool B: Heathens, Mongers, Rhinos, Entebbe Jaguars

Pool C: Black Pirates, Warriors,

Sailors, Kisubi Pacers

Pool D: Buffaloes, Stallions,

Impis, Eagles.