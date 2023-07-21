Pirates chase third win at own Rujumba 7s

It’s two legs down the road with five to go and Stanbic Black Pirates remain the team to beat in the Nile Special 7s.

With two leg wins in Jinja and Kitgum, the Sea Robbers host their own Rujumba 7s this weekend at Kings Park Arena, Bweyogerere.

A third circuit win for Mavin Odongo would see them continue the dominance they have enjoyed on the scene since winning the Nile Special Premiership in May.

Since then, everything they have touched has turned into gold. The star studded side is awash with dependable players who know when to show up.

When Timothy Kisiga stamped his authority on the Stone City 7s for MVP honors, Arnold Atukunda chose to get in on the same act at the Kitgum 7s.

At the moment, the rest of the pack does not seem to have many options when it comes to stopping Pirates.

They are flying and seem to be getting everything right. “We are on the same wavelength as a team, everyone is working hard in training and we have not been lucky but worked our way here.

"We want the 7s title too and we are focused on that. First we won in Jinja, then in Kitgum and it’s now coming home where we expect nothing but a win,” said Pirates captain Isaac Massanganzira.

Kobs in second place are already eight points off the race, it’s not too late to turn on the burners but they will need to make a statement this weekend.

After false starts in the Wakiso 7s and Arua last year, Kobs got back on track by winning the Rujumba 7s, a circuit they have won twice.

But they have a small matter of Pirates at hand. The latter beat them 19-7 in the Jinja Final and the draw spells a semifinal clash between them this weekend.

Another slip would be a huge blow for Kobs after their 12-7 loss to Hippos in the Kitgum 7s semifinals.

Women’s race

The race to the Nile Special 7s has two ladies’ sides in Black Pearls and Avengers tied on 39 points after two legs with Thunderbird in third on 38.

Nile Rapids remain rock-bottom with 30 in what promises to be a worthy race.

Top Try Scorers

Arnold Atukunda 14 (Pirates)

Timothy Kisiga 12 (Pirates)

Mark Osuna 10 (Kobs)

Pius Ogena 10 (Kobs)

Pool A: Pirates, Buffaloes, Boks, Stallions

Pool B: Hippos, Rhinos, Warriors, Kyambogo

Pool C: Kobs, Walukuba, Mongers, Sailors