Pirates dream on with Hippos in town

Stanbic Black Pirates’ Nile Special Stout Premiership season started with a 19-24 loss to Heathens at Kyadondo, massively denting their title hopes but a series of events have seen them get back into the fray.

Maximum points in their last two games automatically win them the league title.

They host Jinja Hippos today at Kings Park, Bweyogerere, in what is the pick of the day.

An opening day loss has been followed with six wins on the bounce to place them second with 30 points, three behind leaders Betway Kobs, a side they need to beat on the last for the title.

However, before talk of the last day surfaces, Hippos must be dealt with today.

“The target is to always look for those five points but if we cannot get them, we go for the four but the five is the target,” said a disappointed Bobby Musinguzi after winning 10-12 at Buffaloes, missing out on that important bonus point.

“We need to keep handling each game as it comes and as a final.”

They responded with a resounding 54-0 drubbing of Mulago Rams just in time for Hippos’ visit.

Hippos gave Kobs a good game in Jinja, denying them a bonus point win and Pirates are expected to use that information accordingly.

Hippos under the tutelage of Cranes coach Robert Seguya have lost two games in a row and the latter will seek a response from his young side.

Heathens head to Entebbe knowing maximum points will keep their title defence hopes alive in a league that has shaped into a three horse race.

At 29 points, there is everything for Heathens to play for.

Kobs take their title charge to Makerere against Impis after setting the pace for the majority of the season.

Rhinos have been the surprise package of the season, picking wins against Rams and Warriors with Buffaloes next in line today. Warriors and Rams, the only winless sides in the competition face off in an early kick off at Legends.

Rugby Premier League

TODAY

Pirates vs. Hippos 3pm

Warriors vs. Rams 2pm

Rhinos vs. Buffaloes 4pm

Mongers vs. Heathens 4pm

Impis vs. Kobs 4pm

