Pirates, Heathens scrap for season’s last piece of silverware

Heathens and Stanbic Black Pirates face off this Saturday in the Rwenzori Uganda Cup final at the Entebbe Namate Grounds with both desperate to end up on top for different reasons.

While Heathens have recorded success in the league with three titles since 2016, they have not won the Uganda Cup in six years despite being record winners with 11 titles. For Pirates, a club barely 25 years old, their trophy cabinet has not welcomed a lot.

A league title, two Uganda Cups, a National Sevens Championship and Makerere 10s title makes it five trophies since inauguration with the last coming in 2018.

The Uganda Cup will always be a special trophy for the Pirates following, it was the first piece of silverware the club ever won in 2007.

The Pirates class of 2018 has a number of surviving members but Ivan Magomu, the 2018 winning captain, remains in charge and to him, Saturday’s final gives this specific group a chance to ink their names in the club’s history.

“Winning something is always part of the club’s objectives at the beginning of the season. We have come all the way to the final to do whatever it takes to win it and we believe in ourselves to go out there and return home as champions,” he told Score.

Heathens on the other hand will feel lucky to be here after making the final through a coin toss after a 110 minute stalemate against Kobs in last week’s semi final.

They were second best for most of the encounter, something captain Akera Komaketch said they would fix during the course of the week. The last time Heathens made the final in 2019, they had to deal with a heartbreak.

After leading for the entire game, Ivan Kirabo stepped up for Kobs with the last kick of the game to hand the Blue Army the bragging rights.

Memories of that final and the hunger to win a trophy they last won in 2016 can be used by Mohammed Athiyo’s men to complete the double.



Rwenzori Uganda Cup

Men’s final

Heathens vs. Pirates 4pm

Women’s final

Avengers vs. Thunderbirds 2pm

Shield Cup final

Warriors vs. Impis 12pm



Past winners

1999: Heathens

2000: Heathens

2001: Heathens

2002: Heathens

2003: Heathens

2004: Heathens

2005: Kobs

2006:Kobs

2007: Pirates

2008: Kobs

2009: Heathens

2010: Kobs

2011: Kobs

2012: Kobs

2013: Heathens

2014: Heathens

2015: Heathens

2016: Heathens

2017: Kobs

2018: Pirates

2019: Kobs

2020: Not held

2021: Not held