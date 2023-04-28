Pirates, Kobs launch for final stretch

It looked like a three horse race in the Nile Special Premiership a week back until Stanbic Black Pirates beat Heathens 8-6 at Kyadondo last Saturday to dent their title hopes.

The result meant the race is most likely to go down the wire when Kobs host Pirates on the last day.

All Pirates and Kobs need to do is avoid losing a game between now and when they meet in two weeks for that highly anticipated duel.

The final stretch has Kobs hosting Buffaloes today and Impis next week while Pirates welcome Mongers on Saturday and Walukuba a week later.

Both ties are winnable on paper but the season has already served a few upsets, forcing Kobs and Pirates to navigate carefully with the shore in sight.

“Like I said last week after beating Heathens, we are in a good place but we still have business to take care of and we cannot afford to take any game for granted because every game is part of the campaign,” he told Score.

Kobs and Buffaloes have a history that has seen the latter upset the status quo a number of times.

Kobs players Simon Makumbi, Saul Kivumbi and the league’s top try scorer with 19, Pius Ogena, have all been part of Buffaloes sides to defeat to Kobs in the past.

There is a lot at stake this time around for Kobs to slip but Buffaloes love to spoil a party, they denied Heathens a bonus point two weeks back in a game the champions were lucky to win 20-19.

Only a point separates Kobs (66) and Pirates (65) in first and second place respectively as champions Heathens sit third with 63 points. Statistically, Heathens have every reason to believe their title hopes are alive but out of their hands.

They host fourth-placed Jinja Hippos and another dismal performance is the last thing they need to keep their hopes alive.

Hippos love a big game and their fearless nature will test wounded Heathens who have to pick themselves up for a lifeline.

Nile Special Rugby Premiership

Saturday fixtures

Kobs v Buffaloes, 4pm (Legends)

Pirates v Mongers, 4pm (Kings Park)

Walukuba v Rams 4pm (Walukuba)

Impis v Rhinos, 2:30pm (Makerere)