Pirates, Kobs prep for final showdown

Joint Nile Special Rugby Premiership leaders Stanbic Black Pirates and Kobs host Walukuba Barbarians and Impis respectively on Saturday before they meet on the last day next Saturday at Legends Rugby Club.

Tied at 70 points, the two rivals are expected to pick up maximum points to avoid taking the gist away from what is widely seen as next Saturday’s title decider.

Kobs will want to avoid last week’s scare when they held off a stubborn Toyota Buffaloes side 31-25.

After leading 21-0 early on and showing no signs of putting the foot off the gas. Buffaloes found their way back into the game, denying Kobs a bonus point.

The result saw Pirates equal Kobs’ points after putting away Plascon Mongers 57-28.

Pirates risked failing to pick the precious bonus point against Mongers.

Despite racing into a comfortable 50-0 lead at the break, they could only add seven points in the second half where Mongers woke up to post 28, gripping the Kings Park stands with some bother.

“I would rate our performance seven out of 10 because we did not kill off the game despite wanting to score as many points as possible,” said Pirates scrum half Conrad Wanyama last week.

“Against Walukuba we want to go for the same goal, clean up and have a better second half as we prepare for the game against Kobs,” he added.

Wanyama also thinks Pirates have nothing to lose but everything to gain when they visit Kobs.

Heathens labored against Hippos in soggy conditions at Kyadondo last week despite managing a 7-0 win, it put them three points off the leaders.

They will want to put Mongers to the sword and pray for miracles elsewhere to get dragged back into title talk.

Nile Special Premiership

Saturday fixtures

Buffaloes vs Rams 12pm, Kyadondo

Heathens vs Mongers 2:30pm, Kyadondo

Kobs vs Impis 4pm, Legends

Pirates vs Walukuba 4pm, Kings Park