Pirates plot to pull off heist on Heathens

Sinewy muscles. Pirates Ivan Magomu (right) shields off  Heathens’ Lawrence Ssebuliba  during a match at Kyadondo. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Deus Bugembe

What you need to know:

  • Pirates have already raided a giant’s home, Kobs, and left victorious and confident of taking their chances at going for the Holy Grail

Heathens and Stanbic Black Pirates are at the moment the top sides in the Nile Special Rugby Premiership. 
A point separates the two giants in the league table, Heathens leading with 34, with both sides winning all seven of their games so far. As the two side flex muscles this afternoon at Kyadondo Rugby Ground, both are aware of the magnitude of the tie. 

