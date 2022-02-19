Pirates plot to pull off heist on Heathens

The result will have a major impact on the title race. Heathens can end the day with a bigger advantage while the Sea Robbers could sail to the front.

“ We have no option but to go and play for a win. It would boost our title chances,” Pirates captain told Score.

Confident raid

Pirates have already raided a giant’s home, Kobs, and left victorious and confident of taking their chances at going for the Holy Grail.

Beating Heathens at Kyadondo is rarely heard of, they run their home. After surprisingly dominating Kobs’ scrum earlier, Pirates have Heathens’ to deal with for top place at stake.

Heathens have looked the more convincing of the two with better offence and defence. They have collected maximum points from all their fixtures let alone the 7-6 win against Kobs.

Despite flying high, every game presents a different challenge this afternoon.

Both sides are missing key players away on national duty with the Rugby Cranes Sevens, camping in South Africa. Aaron Ofoyrwoth, Claude Otema, Nobert Okeny and Patrick Okello are missing for Heathens while Kelvin Balagadde, Timothy Kisiga, William Nkore and Alex Aturinda are out of this one for Pirates.

Kobs can close the gap on Heathens and Pirates if they defeat Rhinos in Legend’s early kick off.

Warriors threw away a lead to draw 8-8 with Rams,remaining at the bottom of the table. They can fix things when Toyota Buffaloes visit today. Rams have 11 points , the same as Rhinos and Hippos in sixth and seventh place respectively.

They can move three places up if they upstage Hippos at Makerere.

