Pirates return to Legends to hurt Kobs, again

The last time Kobs and Stanbic Black Pirates faced off, the latter left Legends Rugby Grounds with silverware.

The Sea Robbers defeated Kobs 23-07 in the winner-takes-all game to win the 2023 Nile Special Rugby Premier League on enemy territory and leave the Blue Army in utter disbelief.

Three first-half penalties and a pair of converted tries in the second half were enough for Pirates to grab the title from a Kobs side that had gone into the last game of the season top of the division.

That coupled with Heathens’ victory on the day meant that Kobs would drop from top to third place in the final standings of the league.

The two sides will meet again this afternoon at Legends in yet another clash whose winner will progress to the semifinals of the Uganda Cup while the loser misses out on a chance to grab the first piece of silverware on offer this year.

Marvin Odongo’s charges have already lost a game this campaign, a rare home defeat against newly promoted Kampani’s Eagles in the very first fixture of the tournament, and that in the end, saw them finish second in Group A, a point behind the Kitante-based outfit.

Brian Makalama’s Kobs, on the other hand, edged Plascon Mongers to finish top of Group C despite playing a game less and will be looking to grab the headlines for the right reasons this time round.

The two sides will be expected to miss the services of some of their stars, who are engaged with the Uganda Sevens side that will travel to Dubai for the HSBC World Rugby 7s Challenger Series on Monday.

Kobs’ trio of Adrian Kasito, Ian Munyani and Pius Ogena, and Pirates’ Isaac Masanganzira and Timothy Kisiga are among those set to miss the epic clash.

Meanwhile, defending champions Platinum Credit Heathens will play hosts to Jinja Hippos at Kyadondo, while Makerere Impis and Life Guard Rams face off in a fierce Makerere Derby at the Graveyard.

Eagles will be hoping to get the better of Mongers at Kitante in the other quarterfinal clash.

Uganda Cup

Quarterfinal fixtures

Men

Heathens vs. Hippos -4pm, Kyadondo

KCB Kobs vs. Pirates -4pm, Legends

Impis vs. Rams -4pm, Makerere

Eagles vs. Mongers -4pm, Kitante

Women

Thunderbirds vs. Panthers -2pm, Kyadondo

Black Pearls vs. Ewes -4pm, Kings Park

Avengers vs. Nile Rapids -2pm, Busambaga Grounds