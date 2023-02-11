Pirates sail to Entebbe for summit grip

Stanbic Black Pirates fans were not shy to claim this was their season as early as the opening day after a convincing 24-18 victory over champions Heathens.

It was more than just a victory but a big statement coming against a boogey side.

The Sea Robbers have since won against Hippos, Rhinos and Toyota Buffaloes to make it four consecutive wins, collecting 18 points, enough to make the summit of the Nile Special Rugby Premiership their home.

They head to Entebbe this Saturday to play Plascon Mongers at the Busambaga Grounds in a fixture they have dominated over the years, another victory should be on the cards to maintain their two point lead on top the standings.

Coach Marvin Odongo and his technical team which has a gem in director of rugby, Bobby Musinguzi, have put in the work behind the scenes.

It is why a big section of the Pirates fraternity think everything is falling in place for them at the right time.

The players too are enjoying every moment on the turf, which takes away the pressure.

“The team operated like a finely tuned machine with each unit complimenting the other. The synergy and cohesion amongst the boys will lead to similar or better results. I’m glad to be part of the team,” said front row Ruhweza Alema after emerging the man of the match against Buffaloes at Kings Park, Bweyogerere last week.

It was also in the same game that Ruhweza joined a special class of Pirates centurions.

In Jinja, Hippos are desperate to fix their woeful form. For a side targeting a top four place finish, things have not gone to script with three losses in four.

Impis, Kobs and Pirates have all beaten Hippos with their only win coming away at Mongers.

They host Heathens who lost lock Charles Uhuru to a season ending ban in what promises to be a hit. Kobs head to Kyadondo to battle Charles Onen’s Buffaloes while unbeaten Impis have Rhinos to deal with at Legends.

NILE SPECIAL PREMIERSHIP

Saturday fixtures

Buffaloes vs Kobs 4pm, Kyadondo

Mongers vs Pirates 4pm, Entebbe

Rams vs Walukuba 4pm, Makerere

Rhinos vs Impis 4pm, Legends

Hippos vs Heathens 3pm, Jinja