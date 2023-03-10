Plenty to play for as season hits halfway point

The Nile Special Rugby Premiership season had its first round climax on Wednesday with games at different venues just in time for the second round to kick off on Saturday.

As expected, it remains a three horse race as a point separates the top three sides in Kobs ,Platinum Credit Heathens and Stanbic Black Pirates with another nine match days to the crowning day.

Kobs’ efficiency in offence has kept them on top on virtue of points’ difference as they are tied at 40 points with Heathens on the table standings.

Pirates (39) had spent weeks on the summit until that 30-25 home loss to Kobs that saw them drop to third place.

As the second round gets underway, ties among the top three sides are most likely to dictate where the Holy Grail lands. How soon some of these clubs get their Rugby Cranes 7s stars back will also play a role in the title race.

The health of star performers will also be crucial but how the Kobs, Pirates and Heathens fare against each other is the deal breaker.

“It’s too early to call but winning the first game of the season especially against a title competitor is quite something but we do not want to forecast the end of the season because we have 17 games to go. ,” is what Pirates coach Marvin Odongo had to say on beating Heathens on the opening day.

It also means the return leg will even carry more significance when they meet on April 22 at Kyadondo.

April 1, Fools’ day, has Kobs visit Heathens at Kyadondo in a game both sides have to win to stay in contention.

Their first round meeting was one of fine margins that saw a drop goal win it 14-12 for Heathens at the death.

The last day of the season, May 13, has Kobs entertain Pirates in what could turn out to be a title decider, if the two keep up the pace to the last day.

Their first round clash is already a contender for the game of the season , a last day clash with a championship at stake would be a worthy scenario.

NILE SPECIAL PREMIERSHIP

Results

Rhinos 14-20 Hippos

Mongers 15-53 Heathens

Impis 3-66 Kobs

Rams 13-15 Buffaloes

Walukuba 13-25 Pirates

Saturday’s fixtures

Impis vs Heathens 1pm, Makerere

Rams vs Pirates 3pm, Makerere

Rhinos vs Walukuba 4pm,Legends

Mongers vs Kobs 4pm, Entebbe