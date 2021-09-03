Point could yet prove difference

By Andrew Mwanguhya More by this Author

Uganda’s goalless draw to Kenya in Nairobi on Thursday was so drab it lost the fact that it was a point earned for the Cranes – in the end.

And it could yet be that point that potentially springs coach Micho Sredojevic’s boys to the top of Group E if they beat Mali at St Mary’s Stadium on Monday.

There is, of course, the question of fitness levels of defender Halid Lwaliwa and striker Emmanuel Okwi, who were taken off injured in the first half in Nairobi.

They could perhaps be passed for for Monday, but even in a game where both Uganda and Kenya showed no hunger or drive to win, Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic reminds us that there are some positives to build on.

“The boys gave everything in a match where one team was coming off a full competitive season of Kenyan league while Uganda was in off-season since lockdown,” explained Micho.

“So it was very difficult to prepare the players physically for the match that demands so much.

“We limited the opponent only on accidental aspect of sending long balls towards Michael Olunga and we succeeded in keeping a clean sheet.”

Reality not lost on Micho

The 51-year-old Serbian is, however, not as flat as the match was. He knows very well that they were way below the standards, especially when it came to thinking forward.

“On the other side I’m not satisfied with the way we are entering attack, the way we are holding the ball,” he said.

“This is something that we are still in process, that as a coach I need to work on.

“But in that football chase with my brother Mulee Ghost (Jacob, the Kenyan coach), in the end the draw is - I believe - fair on both sides.

“The point could yet prove the difference as the campaign goes on.”

This was the first competitive match Uganda were playing without former skipper Denis Onyango since the goalkeeper retired this year, and Micho’s first in his second stint as Cranes coach.

Group E WC qualifying

Match Day 1 results

Mali 1 - 0 Rwanda

Kenya 0-0 Uganda

Match Day 2 | SUNDAY

Rwanda vs. Kenya

Monday

Uganda vs. Mali

Table standings

Team P W D L F A Pts

1.Mali 1 1 0 0 1 0 3

2.Kenya 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

3.Uganda 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

4.Rwanda 1 0 1 1 0 1 0

