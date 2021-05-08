Police deploy ‘new’ Zaga on Red Eagles

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

Frank ‘Zaga’ Tumwesigye has had the nation waiting for a while and he seems to have started giving back. The stylish playmaker can be a great spectacle in full flow.

Yes, for the umpteenth time it is Police coach Abdallah Mubiru’s Midas touch that has reawakened the abundant potential that is Zaga’s repertoire.

Just when many had given up on him, he has raised his and Police’s bar high in the last seven matches.

“I’m like a man released from chains.At long last I found a club and coach that gave me freedom to play,” the attacking midfielder, deemed surplus to requirements at Vipers last season, told Score.

“ I played about five games only for Police in the first round due to injury. In the second, I have enjoyed every moment without the worry of being benched.”

Zaga has four goals and four assists in the last seven StarTimes Uganda Premier League and Uganda Cup matches.

He was unstoppable at Lugogo when he scored wins against UPDF, Kitara, and Myda but was off-colour in away defeats to Busoga United and Wakiso Giants.

That serves as a reminder that he is still work in progress and to get his career desires, he has to speed up his resurgence.

Advertisement

“The great form at the moment is due to coach Mubiru’s new-found operation space for me. He wants me near the goal, gives me no defensive burden and encourages me to take off opponents and shoot at goal,” Zaga revealed.

He blamed lack of playing time, constant coach reshuffles and pressure at Kitende for his stalled development.

His former colleagues such as Allan Okello (Algeria) and Mustapha Kizza (Canada) have scaled the heights.

Mawejje influence

“ I had lost all hope until I met Tonny Mawejje who is ever demanding more from me. Like coach Mubiru, Mawejje always reminds me that I can do more and gives me tips,” he said.

Zaga, Mawejje and Yusuf Ssozi form the Police central axis that has dazed opponents, offered fluidity and thrust the Cops into the top four.

Their next task is this afternoon at Wankulukuku when they face red hot Express that sit third on the log and hurt them 1-0 in the reverse fixture at MTN Philip Omondi Stadium-Lugogo.

“I was tested for the Uganda Cup return match against Bright Stars (Police led 4-1 in the first leg) and the coach wanted me to be fully fit against Express. Expect fire,” Zaga, in his early 20s, stressed. Express were four points adrift of log leaders URA before they played Onduparaka yesterday.

Last 6 meetings

16/03/21 Police 0 -1 Express

15/01/20 Police 6 -1 Express

04/10/19 Express 5-3 Police

04/02/19 Express 0-2 Police

16/10/18 Police 1 -3 Express

10/03/18 Police 4-3 Express

Zaga Frank Tumwesigye at a glance

Age: 22

Nickname: Zaga

Position: Attacking midfield

Breakthrough: 2015 U17 Afcon qualifiers

Current club: Police

Previous club: Vipers, Express (loan)

In Bombo, record league winners SC Villa, wallowing in ninth, are desperate to return to winning ways after drawing Bul and losing to Mbarara City in their last two league matches.Edward Kaziba’s side face a Bright Stars side that is still bouyed by victory over KCCA and a draw against URA in the league.

The cows will come home to roost tomorrow when reigning champions Vipers, second on the table, visit Morley Byekwaso’s unpredictable KCCA at Lugogo.

Today

Express vs. Police

Kitara vs. Busoga United

Bul vs. Mbarara City

SC Villa vs. Bright Stars

Sunday

KCCA vs.* Vipers

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com