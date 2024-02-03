Potential thrillers in table tennis league finale

The Uganda Table Tennis Association National League which started early last year, with some unwanted breaks, finally winds up today at the Lugogo Indoor Arena, with a series of matches that will decide who takes shares of the Shs5m prize money.

Already, there are important changes. The matches will be hosted at the Lugogo, which is spacious enough for the nine tables to allow several games to play concurrently, unlike CFK Bugolobi, which hosted the matches since early December but only accommodates just one match at a time.

The event was postponed to Saturday, instead of the usual Sunday, because Lugogo is booked on Sunday, yet hiring another venue could strain UTTA's slim budget.

Eighth-placed Rita Nakhumitsa and ninth-placed Flavia Amaniyo could miss action. Nakhumitsa, of UgandaChristian University, gathered 11 points from nine matches but recently got a gig in the United Arab Emirates.

Amaniyo had just returned to the league but may not add to her 10 points because the paralysis she suffered after a motor accident and kept her away for montas, returned. Both could concede walkover losses. Meanwhile, brace yourself for some breathtaking action.

Nampeera vs Nangonzi

Depending on the timing, this could be a top-of-the- table clash. Currently, Amina Nampeera leads the ladies log on 19 points from 11 matches but Parvin Nangonzi, the only unbeaten player so far, second on 18 points, has a huge advantage with two matches in hand.

Nampeera, who won one and lost one of her nine Second Leg matches, must win to sustain her pursuit for the Shs1.5m cash prize awaiting the champion or the Shs1m for the runner-up.

Kasoma vs Ankunda

Tendo Kasoma is the most unpredictable player in the league. Ruthless on one day, reckless on another. Three weeks ago, he upset Sam Ankunda 3-0, the first 21 defeat the title favourite suffered.

Now Kibuli Ankunda must revenge but what if Mbogo Mixed's K pull off a double?

Ankunda vs Luwooza

After that shock defeat against Kasoma, Ankunda suffered another defeat to Mbogo College's Imran Luwooza a week later.



Now fourth on 16 points, Ankunda must win most, if not all, his nine matches to claim the title. But Luwooza, third on 17 points, could pose serious questions.

Achuma vs Napookoli

Philip Napookoli leads the men's log with 20 points in 11 matches and having thrown complacency through the window, the Kibuli SS star is a serious title contender.

"I'm in high spirits and good enough for the money," Napookoli said after defeating Kasoma and Luwooza last Sunday. But Ndejje University's Benjamin Achuma-15 points in nine matches-is a tricky opponent. Three weeks ago, they served a thriller that Napookoli edged 3-2. A rematch must be equally exciting.

UTTA NATIONAL LEAGUE FINALE

POTENTIAL THRILLERS

LADIES

Amina Nampeera vs Parvin Nangonzi

Jemimah Nakawala vs Parvin Nangonzi

Parvin Nangonzi vs Shanitah Naamala

MEN

Tendo Kasoma vs Samuel Ankunda

Philip Napookoli vs Samuel Ankunda

Benjamin Achuma vs Philip Napookoli

STANDINGS

TOP FIVE LADIES

Amina Nampeera 19 points (11 matches)

Parvin Nangonzi 18 (9 matches)

Shanita Naamala 18 (11 matches)

Jemimah Nakawala 17 (9 matches)

Halima Astolo 17 (10 matches)

BOTTOM FIVE

Lydia Mandala 12 (9 matches)

Irene Nekesa 12 (9 matches)

Rita Nakhumitsa 11 (9 matches)

Flavia Amaniyo 10 (9 matchs)

Mariam Kirabira 9 (9 matches)

TOP FIVE MEN

Philip Napookoli 20 points (11 matches)

Tendo Kasoma 17 (11 matches)

Imran Luwooza 17 (11 matches)

Samuel Ankunda 16 (9 matches)

Joshua Magaya 16 (9 matches)

BOTTOM FIVE

Benjamin Achuma 15 (9 matches)

Juma Wabugoya 12 (9 matches)

Diouf Miiro 12 (9 matches)

Atwif Ssentamu 10 (9 matches)

Wasswa Kikomeko 10 (9 matches)

*Winner gets two points, loser one point

PRIZE MONEY

Ladies' champion: Shs1.5m

Runner-up: Shs1m