PSG left to chase Lille to salvage their season

By AFP More by this Author

Paris Saint-Germain are out of the Champions League and there is a danger that they will miss out on the French title too as they head into the weekend still trailing leaders Lille.

With three games left, PSG are a point behind Lille, the possibility that Mauricio Pochettino could fail to deliver any major silverware in his first half-season in charge a real one.

That would not reflect well on Pochettino, especially as the man he replaced, Thomas Tuchel, has taken Chelsea to the Champions League final and the FA Cup final in little over three months at the London club.

Pochettino forged a reputation as one of the most talented coaches in football despite not winning any trophies at Espanyol, Southampton or Tottenham.

When he lifted the Champions Trophy, the French equivalent of a Super Cup, in his third game with PSG in January, he credited Tuchel for the victory.

Yet if PSG fail to win Ligue 1, it will be seen as his responsibility, and if they fail, PSG will be see as again getting it wrong by deciding to sack a coach mid-season – the last time in 2011/12 season, they were top when Antoine Kombouare was sacked in December and replaced by Carlo Ancelotti, only to finish second to Montpellier.

PSG could also still end the campaign with a domestic double. They visit Montpellier in the French Cup semi-finals on Wednesday and before that travel to Rennes tomorrow by which time they will know the outcome of Lille’s Friday game at Lens.

Pochettino will also hope they have got their Champions League semi-final defeat by Manchester City out of their system when they take to the field at

Advertisement

Roazhon Park.

“Unlucky, disappointed, sad, but we have two competitions left to play. It’s difficult now to be positive but we must be positive and strong mentally,” Pochettino said.

PSG were without Kylian Mbappe due to injury against City and he will again be absent in Rennes as he serves a suspension.

This is the toughest remaining league game for the Parisians as they chase an eighth French title in nine seasons. After Rennes they face Reims and Brest, hoping to take advantage of any slip-up by Lille.

“I think Paris will win their last three league games, so we will need to do the same if we want to stay top,” warned Lille coach Christophe Galtier.

French League one

TODAY | LIVE ON STARTIMES

Nantes vs. Bordeaux 2pm

Lyon vs. Lorient 6pm

Sunday

St-Etienne vs. Marseille 2pm

Reims vs. Monaco 6pm

Rennes vs. Paris SG 10pm

Juve fight for CL crumbs

Dethroned champions Juventus host AC Milan tomorrow in a clash of former Serie A title hopefuls now fighting to qualify for the Champions League.

Inter sealed the title last weekend and Juve and Milan, level on 69 points with second-placed Atalanta, with Napoli on 67 and Lazio, who have a game in hand, on 64 going into the last four rounds.

Former Milan and Juventus coach Fabio Capello believes a loss for either side in Turin would see them miss out on Europe’s top club competition.

“I think the psychological repercussions of a defeat would be very heavy,” he told Corriere della Sera.

TODAY | LIVE ON DSTV 225

Spezia vs. Napoli 4pm

Inter Milan vs. Sampdoria 7pm

Fiorentina vs. Lazio 9.45pm

Sunday

Juventus vs. AC Milan 9.45pm