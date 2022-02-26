Questions abound for local club football as Kaddu enjoys his moment in the sun

Author: Robert Madoi is a sports journalist and analyst. PHOTO/FILE/NMG.

By  ROBERT MADOI

Why do local football exports fail to cut it in the paid ranks?

Since making his second debut at KCCA a few weeks back, Patrick Kaddu has explained little to the public as to why he left the paid ranks in Morocco. 
Scoring the goal that took Uganda to Afcon 2019 – and opening the Cranes’ account at the continental showpiece for good measure – meant that unknown quantity is a label that will never be ascribed to Kaddu.
When he swapped the golden yellow hue of KCCA for Berkane’s screaming orange, many observers considered this a test case of the striker’s ability to hold his own at the big time. It did not take the Moroccan outfit long to send Kaddu on loan to Ismaily. His travails grew steadily more threatening when the Egyptian club opted against triggering a buying option valued at $100,000.

