Rams risk running out of time

As things get interesting at the top of the Nile Special Rugby Premiership standings, there is another struggle unfolding at the bottom with Rams having every reason to feel concerned as they host Jinja Hippos on Saturday at the 'Graveyard'.

The Mulago based side sit bottom of standings having managed just seven points from 11 games. They are also yet to win a game, losing 10 and drawing one.

The campaign is past the halfway point with six games to go after today’s round, leaving Rams with its work cut out to save the season or get relegated.

Their last three ties against Buffaloes, Pirates and Impis have seen them produce encouraging displays despite losing.

They lost 15-13 to Buffaloes and gained a losing bonus point, lost 33-24 to Pirates and denied them a bonus point on top of losing 11-5 to Impis to bag another losing bonus point.

Richard Lumu cut a frustrated figure after the loss to Impis, it also reflected in his post-game interview where he accused match officials for holding back his side with poor calls. Had he run out of excuses?

Perhaps he was protecting his players. Whatever the case was, Lumu is aware they need to start picking results. He has tasked his players with finding that winning touch, starting by carrying the right mentality for the remaining games.

After Saturday’s tie, they have Rhinos, Kobs, Mongers, Buffaloes and Heathens next in line. It is no easy run but Lumu thinks there are winnable games in there.

“The wins will eventually come,” he said.

In Michael Kalyango they have had a breakout star after losing a number of players in the transfer window but he needs more stars shining around him.

Captain Joseph Kana, Jude Kakala, Kenneth Obito and Kenneth Okong all have to discover their form while the experience of Jude Rwakanyanga and Emmanuel Kibirige has to give something.

Table leaders Kobs host Rhinos while Heathens travel to Walukuba. Pirates visit Impis in what promises to light up the Graveyard as Mongers, fresh from a 30-9 winn over Walukuba, look to make it two victories on the bounce against visiting Buffaloes.

Nile Special Premiership

Saturday fixtures

Rams vs. Hippos 2pm, Makerere

Rhinos vs. Kobs 3pm, Legends

Walukuba vs. Heathens 4pm, Walukuba

Impis vs. Pirates 4pm, Makerere

Mongers vs. Buffaloes 4pm, Entebbe

Standings

Team P W L Bpts D Pts Kobs 11 10 1 10 0 50 Heathens 11 10 1 9 0 49 Pirates 11 10 1 7 0 47 Buffaloes 11 6 5 2 0 26 Hippos 11 5 6 5 0 25 Impis 11 6 5 0 0 24 Mongers 11 3 8 3 0 15 Walukuba 11 3 8 2 0 14 Rhinos 11 1 9 3 1 9 Rams 11 0 10 5 1 7