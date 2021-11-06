Prime

Recent showing in Kenya demands that sevens be given the respect it deserves

Author: Robert Madoi is a sports journalist and analyst. PHOTO/FILE/NMG.

By  ROBERT MADOI

Nowhere else in the world has sevens operated under considerable restraint as rugby’s little brother than Uganda. Inroads made always seem to disappear in a flash, with the limits of its pitch captured by the characterisation that sevens is a knockabout luxury for 15s rejects. While this social construct has seen sevens fall significantly behind rugby union, the impoverished cousin has over the past couple of weeks enjoyed its moment in the sun.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.