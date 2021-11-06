Recent showing in Kenya demands that sevens be given the respect it deserves

Nowhere else in the world has sevens operated under considerable restraint as rugby’s little brother than Uganda. Inroads made always seem to disappear in a flash, with the limits of its pitch captured by the characterisation that sevens is a knockabout luxury for 15s rejects. While this social construct has seen sevens fall significantly behind rugby union, the impoverished cousin has over the past couple of weeks enjoyed its moment in the sun.

If a revamped Guinness Sevens Series had not helped narrow an alarming gap, then a valiant display at last weekend’s Safari Sevens could well turn out to be more illustrative than its outcome. The men’s team Uganda fielded in Kenya’s flagship sevens tournament won all but one of its matches en route to finishing fifth.

True, fifth placement in a tournament shorn of core sevens outfits does not quite trip off a slavering tongue. But – as many critics have felt compelled to concede – this was not bad for a hastily-assembled outfit whose list of grievances grows longer almost daily.

And while the doubting Thomases will bristle at the comparison with a Neil Armstrong-esque giant stride, the sight of newbies (Karim Arinaitwe, Ivan Otema, and Innocent Gwokto) showing a mastery grasp of the multi-layered demands of sevens was sure refreshing. Yet instead of this latest creditable performance promising a pathway to success, the smart money has installed plenty of uncertainty taking root. If this turns out to be the case, the stink would have a familiar tang to it.

All told, the reality is that the Uganda Sevens went from being back-to-back African champions (2016 and 2017) to [in]famously missing the 2020 Olympics repechage tournament because of a coronavirus outbreak.

That a two-time African champion cannot be placed in a training bubble in the buildup to an Olympic qualifier speaks volumes! Sevens is a fragile thing, but we prefer to treat it roughly. It is something that has – unfortunately – been a long time coming, and a lot of fundamental work ought to be invested in righting wrongs. Do not hold your breath, though.

If successive title wins of the Africa Men’s Sevens failed to mark a new iteration, what chance that capturing the Plate title at the Safari Sevens will slice and dice differently? Your guess is as good as mine.

Sevens will most definitely remain the poor relation of the Ugandan game. The powers that be will continue to treat it lightly. This is sad, mad, and bad!

That sevens should be given the respect it deserves is not open to question. Its unique components, which are essentially a stop-start mix of sprinting, endurance, touch and power, are more likely to attract a new fan than its rugby union cousin. The bigger the number of fans, the more likely sponsors are to be swayed.