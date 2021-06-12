Record setters Cheptegei, Hassan dismiss criticism over technology

By AFP More by this Author

Joshua Cheptegei and Sifan Hassan have established themselves as elite athletes capable of setting world records, but both were quick Wednesday to dismiss criticism of new running shoes that some say are the equivalent of mechanical doping.

Both Cheptegei and Hassan wear Nike ZoomX Dragonfly track spikes, a super-light shoe with a rigid plate and a unique foam that lends a propulsive sensation to every stride.

Critics claim the shoes are the equivalent of mechanical doping, while supporters hail them as a revolutionary technical advance. With athletes also aided by trackside pace-setting lighting, a slew of middle-distance records has fallen and many more look set to follow.

Versatile Dutch runner Hassan has three world records to her name, having seen Ethiopian Letesenbet Gidey set a new world best in the 10,000m in Hengelo on Tuesday just two days after she herself had knocked off more than 10 seconds off the record.

Cheptegei set new bests in the 5000m in Monaco, 10000m in Valencia and 5km road, also in Monaco, last season.

“I don’t know why they get crazy about technology,” Hassan said ahead of Thursday’s Diamond League meet in Florence where she won the 1500m in which she is also world champion.

“All of us have new phones, before no one had telephones, so we have to go back to radio to listen?”

Advertisement

Hassan, who moved to the Netherlands from Ethiopia at the age of 15 in 2008, added: “We don’t have to have the track, so we have to take it up and run on dust or something!

“What’s wrong with you people, just move on. We’re a new generation, don’t just complain, be positive.”

Technology changing world

Cheptegei said innovative track spikes were “available not just for me or Sifan” but for everyday runners wishing to improve.

“I believe technology is changing the world,” said the Ugandan, who won 10000m world gold in Doha in 2019.

“We’re not living in the 1990s, we have to accept the new innovations from the new companies, the technologies, we have to go and live, it’s about the comfort that allows you to reach your dreams.”

Cheptegei singled out in-form Norwegian prodigy Jakob Ingebrigtsen as the “man of the moment” ahead of the third Diamond League of the season, just six weeks out from the Tokyo Olympics.

“He has shown a lot of achievement, tremendous changes leading up to the world championships in Doha,” he said.

“Even when still young, he was still improving. Look what he did in 2020 during the pandemic. It proves he’s the man of the moment who is capable of delivering something special on the big stage.

“I’m sure he can do sub-13, it’s not about when, but even tomorrow it’s possible.”

Indeed, Ingebrigtsen ran a stellar race to win the 5000m in 12:48.45 ahead of Cheptegei who faltered and finished sixth in 12:54.69 seconds.

Rome Diamon League

RESULTS | 5000m Men

1.Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR 12:48.45

2.Hagos Gebrhiwet ETH 12:49.02

3.Mohammed Ahmed CAN 12:50.12

4.Mohamed Katir ESP 12:50.79

5.Justyn Knight CAN 12:51.93

6.Joshua Cheptegei UGA 12:54.69