Redemption song plays for Express as KCCA push for 100% start

Matchday two of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League (UPL) continues today with two words; redemption and opportunity, pointing to team interests.

The clash at the MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo has 13-time champions KCCA targeting 100 per cent start record when they welcome league debutants Gaddafi.

Gaddafi are desperate to not just pick their first topflight point following their defeat to Busoga United, but score their first-ever UPL goal.

Mbarara City will be looking to build on their opening day 3-1 victory over Soltilo Bright Stars in their western derby against Tooro United, who have the opportunity to start with a win at Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal.

At Bombo Barracks, UPDF are looking for their first win after a draw at Onduparaka. But they welcome an Express side desperate for redemption after their shock opening day defeat to Arua Hill.

KCCA’s 3-0 opening day thrashing of Wakiso Giants could not have been more instructive, with Sadat Anaku, Davis Kasirye and Ashraf Mugume on the score sheet.

Yet KCCA manager Morley Byekwaso, who was taking charge of his first game in permanent capacity, believes his boys could have still given more.

“I can excuse my players because this was the first game of the season,” said Byekwaso.

“But I demand more from them. I felt in the second half we settled and played football like we should be doing.”

Byekwaso further told his club website: “That’s what I want to see from them in all games. We have a culture as KCCA and that’s playing nice football with confidence. But we should not get carried away.”

At Bombo, Express coach Wasswa Bbosa will have to put aside his in-house rumblings with club CEO Isaac Mwesigwa and focus on the job at hand.

No more depth for Red Eagles

The defending champions cannot sink further than their shock 2-0 opening day home defeat to league newcomers Arua Hill.

“The loss last Friday was a rude awakening,” admitted Bbosa, “we prepared and planned well but they (Arua Hill) wanted it more.

“We’ve since re-grouped and continued working on where we fell short so hopefully by Saturday we shall be good to go.

“We know we need to be consistent to be up there and we shall turn the corner.”

But that corner provides a stern test as UPDF will also be eying their first win and will draw inspiration not only from Arua Hill but also their victory last season.

Eyes will again be on Murushid Juuko and his defence comrades, who were run ragged by Arua Hill, and Eric Kambale and company in the search for Express goals.

