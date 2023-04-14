Referees become the centre of attraction

For some time now, below par referee performances have been punished by the Uganda Rugby Union (URU) away from the public eye but things took a turn this week with URU punishing Ronald Wutimber in the open.

Wutimber was the centre of controversy on the last match day when he awarded Heathens a penalty try off the books against Kobs in their Nile Special Premiership game when it was tied at 12-all.

This was after Kobs protested his decision to award a penalty at the death. The referee will not take charge of another game until the season ends on top of being sent away for more training.

This was a loud message to referees out there after numerous complaints had been lodged by clubs on how some of their games had been handled.

Kobs themselves had written to URU last season asking that Wutimber does not handle any of their future ties after they accused him of bias officiating.

As referees for today's league ties blow their whistles for kick off, there will be pressure with more eyes and on them.

A section of the referees think Wutimber was thrown under the bus and they feel Kobs players who halted play should also be punished.

At this rate, some referees fear that players are on the brink of physically attacking referees.

Title race



URU's ruling dictated that Heathens lose the bonus point they had earned on virtue of Wutimber awarding them a penalty try. The development cuts Heathens advantage at the top from three to two points.

They have 58 points two off Kobs and Pirates in second and third respectively despite all having 56 points.

The three title contenders have winnable fixtures this weekend as Heathens prepare to host Pirates next Saturday in a game that could shake up things at the top of the table with four games to play.

Nile Special Rugby Premiership

Saturday fixtrures

Walukuba vs Impis 3pm, Walukuba

Heathens vs Buffaloes 4pm, Kyadondo

Hippos vs Mongers 4pm, Dam Waters

Pirates vs Rhinos 4pm, Kings Park