Regional champion Ntege denies ‘selling fight’ in Abu Dhabi

Musa Ntege, aka the Dinosaur, did not like anything about his fight with German Mohammed Bekdash in Dubai last week. But the backlash from fellow Ugandans hurts him even the more.

Ntege was busy training for Kenyan Bernard Adie, whom he faces on September 30 in Kampala. Then came an opportunity to make quick dollars: a non-title fight against Bekdash on September 9 in Abu Dhabi. With his trainer Abu Kimpi, they reached in time and all was well, until the real moment.

Ntege had lost his last two fights away this year. Maybe this was a shot at redemption. But it wasn’t. From the first bell, Bekdash proved his nickname the Destroyer, but not like Uganda’s Justin Jjuuko, who used will with skill to destroy opponents.

Bekdash was the weird kind of destroyer. In a 30 second video clip, he is seen throwing everything at Ntege, punching on the back, clenching, slapping and almost wrestling. It was just ugly. And some fans are heard yelling “this is not punching.” And when Ntege’s knees touched the canvas again, the referee Andrei Cheveliov was not bothered and just ended the fight.

“The referee did not protect me at all. He did even caution the guy even when he punched me when I was on the canvas. It was horrible. Instead, he just called off the fight and declared my opponent winner. So what should I have done?” Ntege told Score in an exclusive interview.

“I expected a boxer, who could jab and box. But he was too awkward. I wondered whether he was told it was a mixed martial arts contest. But the referee also disappointed me.”

The eight-rounder ended in just one minute and 38 seconds. Ntege’s manager Hussein Babu, of Nara Promotions, was also surprised that the result was a Technical Knockout. “Under normal circumstances, a quick stoppage without injury should be a straight knockout. Why did they score it a TKO?” Babu wondered.

Perplexed, Ntege explained the drama in an audio message that circulated on boxing WhatsApp groups. But if he wanted to clear the air, he instead polluted it.

“Guys just insulted me, called me names and claimed that I sold the fight,” Ntege said in a dejected tone.

Ntege is just one of the very few Ugandan professional boxers who have won abroad, thanks to his ABU East and Central Africa Cruiserweight title defense against Tanzanian Shaban Hamadi Jongo in November 2022 in Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania.

But Uganda managers and promoters have been accused—though without proof—of taking fighters into “fights-to-lose.”

Here, the goal is the money, not the victory

The fighting business is no world of saints. A lot of skullduggery has been documented. Sometimes the fighters are victims. Sometimes they are accomplices. Or both. Like one former New York Police Department officer who was a late substitute for an Italian fighter, who got injured a few days to the fight.

The retired cop, who was a friend to the promoter, posed as the designated Italian. But after being pummeled into a quick submission, he could not speak any Italian and said all the truth, much to the disbelief of the press.

But Ntege denies any trickery. “Yes, I needed the money, which is okay. Because I am a pro. I have bills to pay and family to fend for. But I also needed to win to improve my records and attract even better deals. But the circumstances could not let me win. And what people are saying really breaks my heart. Some don’t even know what we go through as fighters.”

Bekdash not good enough

Bekdash’s pro record looks impressive: unbeaten in 26 fights (with 23) knockouts since his debut in 2015. But if he is that good, how come he has no single title shot? How come he only has one star, just like Ntege, who had won just eight fights and lost four?

Truth is Bekdash has mostly fought journeymen or jokers. Except Ntege, who holds a regional champ, and perhaps Enes Kirmizitoprak, who had won nine and lost only once before they met in 2022 and Deniz Altz, who had won 15 and lost nine before they met in July 2023.

His Bekdash’s debut was against fellow German Koeksal Orduhan, who had lost 22 and drawn two fights. Eight years later, he has lost 38 times and won only once, according to boxrec, the official boxing database worldwide.

We watched five minutes of Belkdash’s fight against Sasa Dajic, a Bosnia And Herzegovina joker, who virtually knew no boxing basics and had lost all his 16 pro fights by October 2019.

In March 2021, Bekdash defeated Aleksandar Kuvac, another Bosnian joker who had lost 68 fights and won just 13. Bekdash also won the rematch in December last year with a KO when Kuvac’s losses had swelled to 98. Now they are 102, with just 14 wins.

Earlier on, he had knocked out Nikoloz Berkatsashvili, a 36-year old Georgian who has lost 40 and won 29 fights.

Consolation

Ntege was already disadvantaged before the fight. He said he weighed 86kg against Bekdash’s 94kg. That was almost four kilogrammes above the 90kg limit for cruiserweight. The rules demand the overweight boxer to pay a fine to the opponent for the fight to happen. Bekdash did.

But Ntege should have felt that weight deficit if the fight went longer. “My opponent, who was declared the victor, was the one who went out with a broken thumb. In fact, I helped him fix it. But I am lucky that I came out unhurt and I am ready for the very important fight on September 30,” Ntege said.

NTEGE BRIEFLY

Nickname: Dinosaur

Stance: orthodox

Record: 8 wins, 5 losses

Pro debut: 2015

Titles: East and Central Africa Cruiserweight title

Lives: Nansana, Wakiso