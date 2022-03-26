Relegation rivals Warriors, Impis square off
What you need to know:
Warriors and Makerere University side, Impis, are not the biggest sides in the Nile Special Rugby Premiership but the pair’s clash this evening at Legends Rugby Club is the biggest of the round.
Warriors and Impis lie ninth and tenth respectively on the ten team table after 13 rounds of play. Impis occupy the base with seven points while Warriors are a point better off with eight.
Despite being winless, Impis have collected seven points, the latest being a bonus point from last Saturday’s 15-11 loss to Rams.
A draw at Toyota Buffaloes, a losing bonus point against Pirates, Rams and Warriors have got them there. For Warriors, It has been 12 losses and a sole win that came against Impis at the Graveyard.
A porous defence has been their biggest undoing as their points difference reflects -432. Today’s tie is one for survival and Warriors know their way around the drill but Impis are giving themselves a chance.
“We expect nothing less than a win because everybody understands the gravity of the matter and the impact of the result we get on the day,” Impis coach Emmanuel Katuntu told Score.
Serious business at the top
At the business end of the table, leaders Heathens host Mongers at Kyadondo with the aim of maintaining their five-point gap on second-placed Stanbic Black Pirates ahead of their clash next weekend.
Pirates entertain Buffaloes at Kings Park while third placed Kobs welcome a surging Jinja Hippos who have won four on the bounce.
Both Heahens and Pirates will use this week as a warm up for their clash due next weekend at Kings Park, one that has been dubbed the title decider.
The two lock horns next week with different intentions. Pirates want to cut Heathens’ lead while the latter plan to extend it and get one hand on a 16th league title.
