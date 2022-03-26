Relegation rivals Warriors, Impis square off

Warriors and Makerere University side, Impis, are not the biggest sides in the Nile Special Rugby Premiership but the pair’s clash this evening at Legends Rugby Club is the biggest of the round.

Warriors and Impis lie ninth and tenth respectively on the ten team table after 13 rounds of play. Impis occupy the base with seven points while Warriors are a point better off with eight.

Despite being winless, Impis have collected seven points, the latest being a bonus point from last Saturday’s 15-11 loss to Rams.

A draw at Toyota Buffaloes, a losing bonus point against Pirates, Rams and Warriors have got them there. For Warriors, It has been 12 losses and a sole win that came against Impis at the Graveyard.

A porous defence has been their biggest undoing as their points difference reflects -432. Today’s tie is one for survival and Warriors know their way around the drill but Impis are giving themselves a chance.

“We expect nothing less than a win because everybody understands the gravity of the matter and the impact of the result we get on the day,” Impis coach Emmanuel Katuntu told Score.