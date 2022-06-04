Rivals bolster to keep pace with Canons

UCU Canons coach Nicholas Natuhereza is firm in his response when asked if there will be additions to his team ahead of the National Basketball League second round.

“We will reserve that energy for us and see how we can get the best out of what we have,” he states.

Such is the confidence in his team that he prefers to continue improving the available players. His rivals are all expected to make additions for the second round that tipped off yesterday.

They are all trying to match up to the Canons who were by far the best team in the first round that they finished with an 11-1 record.

This included the 58-44 win over reigning seven-time league champions City Oilers while they rallied to defeat Namuwongo Blazers 66-62 and blew away Power 69-45.

Jerry Kayanga and Peter Sifuma have stood out and are averaging 13.3 and 12.9 points although the contributions to the team have been well spread.

Suudi Ulanga, Fadhili Chuma, and Titus Odeke are all expected to come in handy down the stretch.

Guard Fayed Baale missed the final bend of the first round but Natuhereza was in no mood to rush him back.

“He will probably return at the end of this month. We won’t rush him back. I don’t know whether I can say we have missed him yet. It has opened up an opportunity for another dimension that we might need to explore down the line,” Natuhereza said.

Natuhereza is also not yet content with his team’s performances and is targeting further improvement ahead of the playoffs.

“Definitely not where we need to be. We have many things we need to take care of before the playoffs come around,” he adds.

Well Oiled

Oilers, the last champions before the lockdown finished the first round with a 10-2 record, and coach Mande Juruni acknowledged the need to beef up their front court.

Nigerian centre Francis Azolibe missed the first round registration but is now available for selection in what will be his second spell at the club.

The Oilers are also reported to have signed Kenyan pair of Davis Siaji and Bramwell Muchana as well as Mohammed Ghedi but will still expect key players such as James Okello and Jimmy Enabu to raise their performances.

“Generally, we have not been consistent. We have had some good games and some bad games. We have played below our expectations but I am happy with the direction we are heading in looking at the last couple of games,” Juruni said.

Tonny Drileba, on the other hand, has developed into another player the Oilers can rely on and is averaging 12.1 points.

Power started the second round third in the standings with an impressive 9-3 record but lacked the financial muscle previous sponsors Betway offered and consequently most of the attention will lay elsewhere among the challengers to UCU and the Oilers.

Blazers soul searching

Namwungo Blazers continue to attract interest with their rather bold championship aspirations that so far look to be the apt description of hot and cold.

Otherwise how else does one explain their opening season triumph over the Oilers before going on to lose four games to UPDF, UCU, JKL and Our Saviour?

One theory for their up and down start is down to a divided work schedule of coach Stephen ‘Escodata’ Nyeko who has at times been unavailable for the team.

Questions have also been raised about his ability to control a roster consisting largely experienced players such as Joseph Ikong, Saidi Amisi, Daniel Jjuuko and Paul Odong.

He will now also have to contend with a roster beefed up by Kenyan centre/ power forward Ariel Okall towards the end of the first round, who could be joined by compatriot Ken Wachira.

David Deng Dikong and Carlos Ochi also featured in a recent friendly against Kenyan side KPA. The latter has been out of the country after previously playing for Falcons and Warriors.

Centre Amisi though has caught the eye, dominating offensively to average 17.2 points.

KIU Titans, who finished the first round with a 7-5 record, are among the clubs looking to improve their roster with Kenya Morans forward Fidel Okoth reported to have joined alongside former UCU Canons shooting guard Isaiah Ater and Silverbacks big man Stanley Mugerwa.

At the bottom end, time already seems to be running out for winless six-time champions Falcons while Victoria University-Sharing and Ndejje University have given themselves a lifeline.

National basketball league - Today

Women

Miracle Ravens vs. KIU Rangers

Nabisunsa vs. Stormers 2pm