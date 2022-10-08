Robertinho's 'lightweight' papers hurls Mugisha into daunting Mazembe exam

Vipers' humongous Caf Champions League expectations rest on the shoulders of a goalkeeping coach - Ibrahim Mugisha.

After animatedly prowling the dugout in the first preliminary round 4-0 aggregate triumph over Olympic De Bangui, Mugisha has now rolled up his sleeves for a sterner test, the mammoth clash against five-time Caf Champions League winners TP Mazembeat St Mary's Stadium-Kitende on Sunday.

This might not be the ideal ball game Vipers would have cherished but they may be on the receiving end for failing to pay extra attention to head coach Roberto Oliveira aka Robertinho and his Portuguese deputy Marcelo Cardoso's résumés.





Robertinho's break or make point

Two years ago, Robertinho was axed at Kenyan side Gor Mahia after just four months as his coaching papers were deemed below par by Caf and thus barred from engaging in any continental activity.

Confirmation from then Caf acting General Secretary Abdelmounaim Bah classified Robertinho's Brazilian License B certificate as an equivalent of a Caf License C yet CAF License A is the mandatory requirement. With all his 27 years of coaching in Brazil, Asia and Africa, Robertinho must undergo 270 hours of fresh training to attain the Caf A qualifications which ultimately calls for three months off his duty station. For some reason, he is yet to enrol for one yet a top official at Vipers intimated to this paper that they are in last minute talks with Caf Licensing committee to reconsider their earlier stance on the 62-year-old Brazilian gaffer.

"As a club, we were convinced by his impressive Curriculum vitae and what he has been able to achieve since he joined. We shall wait for a final communication from Caf upto the match day but in any case it fails, we shall treat the situation the same way Future FC (Egypt) are treating their head coach (Ali Maher, also barred from the touchline duties)," the high ranking Vipers told SCORE on anonymity preference.

Robertinho, a former striker who got one cap for Brazil in 1980, seems to have grown used to the Caf chains and hasn't looked to be distracted in his preparations to down highly fancied Mazembe and catapult the Venoms to their maiden grup stage appearance.

I won't let my boss down - Mugisha

Most Ugandans relate to Mugisha as that gangly and no nonsense custodian who excelled at Uganda Cranes, KCCA, SC Villa and URA before disappearing to Rwanda where he rewrote another chapter for ten years with APR and the national team.

"I'm a Fifa instructor in goalkeeping certificate holder from South Africa and attained other advanced coaching courses in Uganda. My job on matchday will be to implement what we agree on with my bosses (Robertinho and Cardoso) so that we get victory," the media shy Mugisha revealed.

Back in 2008, Mugisha was thrown into similar spotlight as he led URA to Zambia to face Zesco United following the sacking of coach Frank Anyau - managing a barren draw.

"I have gained loads of experience working with experienced coaches like Milutin Micho Sredojevic, Steven Constatine, John McKinstry, Ljupko Petrovic, Zlatko Krmpotić and now Robertinho winning many trophies which gives me confidence to take on this particular task.

"I'm a born winner and that has earned me respect from the players, technical team and fans," Mugisha added.

He earmarks Congolese goalkeeper Alfred Mudekereza, formerly at AS Vita, to be monumental if Vipers is to pull off the Mazembe miracle, courtesy of his insiders' knowledge and experience.

Fangs out

Mugisha promised a more attack-minded Vipers side than the sluggish outfit that was held by Soltilo Bright Stars at home a week ago. With Mazembe French coach Frank Dumas missing the suspended quartet of Kabaso Chongo, Christian Koffi Koume, Phillipe Kinzumbi and Tandi Mwape, the Venoms are expected to be on the front foot to draw first blood.

Cromwell Rwothomio, Yunus Sentamu, Abdu Lumala and Milton Kalisa will spearhead the goal hunt while Marvin Youngman, Siraje Sentamu and Bright Anukani will be tasked to supply the ammunition. The backline of Ashraf Mandela, Isssa Mubiru, Murushid juuko andLivingston Mulondo must be attentive throughout to keep Mazembe lively Tanzanian forward Thomas Ulimwengu silent. Sudanes match officials Sabri Mohamed Fadul, Mohammed Abdallah Ibrahim and Haitham Elnour Ahmed will take charge of the tie at St Mary's Stadium.





Caf Champions League

Sunday, first leg

Vipers vs TP Mazembe, 4pm

St Mary's Stadium-Kitende





Return leg, October 15

TP Mazembe vs Vipers

Kamalando, Lubumbashi





Match Officials

Sabri Mohamed Fadul (Sudan)

Mohammed Abdallah Ibrahim (Sudan)