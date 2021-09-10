Ronaldo makes Man Utd return as Arteta seeks Arsenal salvation

By AFP More by this Author

Cristiano Ronaldo will make an eagerly anticipated second debut for Manchester United on Saturday while Arsenal aim to get themselves off the foot of the Premier League table.

Ronaldo made his name as a global star in six trophy-filled years with United between 2003-2009 before leaving for Real Madrid in a then world record move.

The Portuguese superstar returns to Manchester as a 36-year-old with five Ballon d’Or crowns and five Champions League titles to his name, but still with an unquenchable thirst for goals.

However, United, who host Newcastle today, are no longer the all-conquering side he left under Alex Ferguson. Since Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, the Red Devils have failed to seriously challenge for the Premier League title.

But Ronaldo’s international and now club teammate Bruno Fernandes believes the whole squad will be inspired by playing alongside one of the best players of all time.

“We know the enthusiasm will be red hot,” said Fernandes. “Everyone knows Cristiano is in the house.

“We know what he can give us, and our focus, like Cristiano’s, is to win. With him, we know we are closer to winning (trophies).”

After a promising start, with seven points from their opening three games, United are in a bunch of five sides, two points behind leaders Tottenham.

Will Arsenal finally fire?

Arsenal find themselves in a bottom-of-the-table clash against promoted Norwich at the Emirates after the Gunners’ worst start to a league season for 67 years. Mikel Arteta’s position as manager is under increasing scrutiny, with the Spaniard reportedly given four more Premier League games to save his job.

The visit of the Canaries should be just what Arteta’s men need to get their season back on course after a difficult start.

With all of Arteta’s six new signings at a cost of $207m now available and the return of Thomas Partey from injury, the time for excuses in running out.

Today live on DSTV 223

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham 2.30pm

Arsenal vs. Norwich 5pm

Brentford vs. Brighton

Leicester vs. Man City

Man United vs. Newcastle

Southampton vs. West Ham

Watford vs. Wolves

Chelsea vs. Aston Villa 7.30pm

Brazilian bans hit clubs

The Brazilian FA said it had asked Fifa to invoke regulations that bar players for five days after an international break if they are not released by their clubs. Fred could miss United’s clash with Newcastle and Tuesday’s Champions League trip to Young Boys.

Liverpool and Manchester City are more badly affected, with their first-choice goalkeepers likely to miss.

Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino are set to miss the Reds’ trip to Leeds, who themselves will be without Raphinha. City may be forced into handing a start to 36-year-old third-choice ‘keeper Scott Carson if Ederson is banned, with Zack Steffen also absent after testing positive for coronavirus.

Sunday

Leeds Utd vs. Liverpool 6.30pm

Sabitzer braced for boos

Bayern Munich new signing Marcel Sabitzer is relishing returning to former club RB Leipzig today, but he expects a frosty reception on his debut for the Bundesliga champions.

Leipzig finished runners-up to Bayern last season and the league clash at the Red Bull Arena is an early chance for both clubs to throw down a marker.

Sabitzer, the Leipzig captain, joined Bayern last week to reunite with coach Julian Nagelsmann and defender Dayot Upamecano, who both moved to Munich this season.

Having been rejected as a 14-year-old schoolboy by Bayern, Sabitzer aims to convince Nagelsmann to give him a midfield place despite competition from Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka.

“I know that there is a lot of quality in my position. If I get the chance to play, I’ll be ready,” Sabitzer said Thursday, having shaken off an adductor strain.

“I had a good time for six years in Leipzig, working my way from the second Bundesliga to the Champions League. I became a leader and was able to give something back to the club. I look forward to going back on Saturday, even if it could be volatile.”

German Bundesliga today live on STARTIMES

Freiburg vs. Cologne 4.30pm

Leverkusen vs. Dortmund

Union Berlin vs. Augsburg

G. Fuerth vs. Wolfsburg

Hoffenheim vs. Mainz

RB Leipzig vs. Bayern 7.30pm

Sunday

Frankfurt vs. Stuttgart 4.30pm

Bochum vs. Hertha 6.30pm

M’gladbach vs. Bielefeld 8.20pm

Reeling Juve face Napoli test

Juventus travel to one of their biggest rivals today hoping to rebound from a tough opening two weeks of the season.

Napoli await for Massimiliano Allegri’s team who have so far managed just a point from their two league fixtures and fell to a humiliating home defeat to promoted Empoli last month.

Their opponents meanwhile have a perfect six points and will welcome back Victor Osimhen to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona after the talented forward’s two-match suspension for hitting Daan Heymans in their opening day 2-0 win over Venezia was halved on appeal.

Meanwhile, AC Milan and Lazio put their perfect records on the line on Sunday, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic a possible starter at the San Siro.

Serie A Today live on DSTV 224

Empoli vs. Venezia 4pm

Napoli vs. Juventus 7pm

Atalanta vs. Fiorentina 9.45pm

Sunday

Sampdoria vs. Inter Milan 1.30pm

Cagliari vs. Genoa 4pm

Spezia vs. Udinese

Torino vs. Salernitana

AC Milan vs. Lazio 7pm

Roma vs. Sassuolo 9.45pm