Royals confident of avoiding relegation

With five games left on their first season in the National Basketball League, Tropical Royals are far from safe. They must get a few more wins in the remaining games to guarantee their stay in the top-flight for at least another season.

Their 7-12 record has them in 10th place, one win better than 12th placed Ndejje Angels and two more than today’s opponent Victoria University Sharing.

Our Savior and JKL Dolphins are not out of sight for Brian Rugyendo’s charges, though. The two sides are on eight wins and occupy positions nine and eight respectively.

The Royals will be looking to build on last Sunday’s win over Power when they play Victoria University at YMCA, Wandegeya, today.

“It was a big win,” Rugyendo said of the win over Power. “We really needed it; it definitely gives us a fighting chance to avoid relegation as the initial target. There are still some tough games ahead but this will be a big morale booster for us to believe that we have some metal in us too.”

The strategy is simple: win the winnable games and go all out fighting against the bigger teams ahead of us.

NBL is tough

The league table has pretty much taken shape with Oilers, UCU Canons and Namuwongo Blazers fighting for the top positions while sides like Falcons are already booked for Division One basketball next season.

Teams like UPDF Tomahawks and KCCA Panthers look like they dragged themselves out of the relegation talk early and are now fighting to stay in the top eight positions and make the playoffs.

“I believe the NBL is divided into about three clusters, the upper echelon with three to four teams, the mid table teams and the bottom teams (5-6 teams).

“However, the gap between the bottom two clusters is not as big as the gap between the top two clusters. I think we fit at the fair end of the bottom teams, and hopefully we can stay up first, add in a few pieces and graduate to the middle table level when we stabilize in the NBL.”

The target, now, is for the Royals to reach 10 wins and that race starts this afternoon against a Victoria University side that will need a miracle to stay up.

“It’s still tough to call because the bottom table teams have come out guns blazing in the second round. But maybe 10 wins will be enough.”

Meanwhile Royals latest victim, Power, will be looking to get back to winning ways when they face UPDF Tomahawks in today’s last game.