Rugari, the Ugandan behind pool players move to Zambia

Growing pool. Sejjemba is the third pool player to join paid ranks in Zambia. PHOTOS/GEORGE KATONGOLE

By  George Katongole

  • Rugari, 38, says his interest in pool started with money games while a resident of Mitchell Hall at Makerere University.
  • Former Pool Cranes captain Alfred Gumikiriza holds him in high regard saying “he’s the best of the new generation.”

Ibrahim Sejjemba has become the third Ugandan pool player to go professional after he signed a one-year renewable contract with Sharks in Lusaka, Zambia, last week.
The youngster, who was seed one from 2019 to 2020 before he was toppled by Mansoor Bwanika in the recently released Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) rankings, joins Caesar Chandiga and Denis Ongom in the team.

