Rugari, the Ugandan behind pool players move to Zambia

Ibrahim Sejjemba has become the third Ugandan pool player to go professional after he signed a one-year renewable contract with Sharks in Lusaka, Zambia, last week.

The youngster, who was seed one from 2019 to 2020 before he was toppled by Mansoor Bwanika in the recently released Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) rankings, joins Caesar Chandiga and Denis Ongom in the team.

Although the Zambia Pool League is already boosted by big-name players from Uganda such as Asuman Bukenya and Rashid Wagaba, whom PAU say did not get their transfer forms from the association, Sejjemba is a welcome addition.

Pool commentators rank Sejjemba top of the game while he is thought to be the second best man on the continent after South Africa’s beast Joseph Aden. Sejjemba’s calm demeanour has earned him plaudits yet it is his menacing cue ball management that frightens challengers.

Former Pool Cranes captain Alfred Gumikiriza holds him in high regard saying “he’s the best of the new generation.”

It has been a matter of time for the youngster to join the paid ranks where he expects to blossom.

“I’ve taken a decision that I believe will help me in achieving my long-term goals of competing at the highest level possible and that could eventually make me a national hero. I see this as a stepping stone for more great achievements to come in my career,” Sejjemba said in February 5 a letter confirming his transfer.

The 21-year-old has previously played for Capital Night and Ntinda Giants.

Of course, Uganda is highly ranked in pool with great talent, but there is no money to match the modern requirements of any player to focus on playing.

This is mainly as a result of years of neglect that has seen well-paying clubs such as Atagenda, Samona and Mambule lose appetite for the game. Local events attract mainly Shs1m in cash prize with only the National Open seen as lucrative.

The nugget of moving to Southern Africa can be whispered in the lucrative money challenges with opponents from South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The principal

As top players go pro, there is Hans Rugari, a Lusaka-based businessman, working behind the curtains.

Rugari, 38, says his interest in pool started with money games while a resident of Mitchell Hall at Makerere University.

Hans Rugari

When he moved to Jinja to start a private business, he settled at Mayfair where he cheered the home club, Trust and Obey, a top league side then.

His influence grew and he was voted as the publicity secretary before he became the team manager in 2008. Sadly, the club was relegated in 2012 under his reign. When he left Uganda, the club sold to a Masaka businessman.

“What I did was to join Roniz which was in the league but was performing poorly and missing some games. I talked to management and promised to push the club to great heights,” Rugari says.

He recruited such players as Cyrus Mawejje and Eric Mugabo, from his former club then brought in Bakari Nakabaale ‘Pacquiao’ from Masaka.

“We really had a good squad for League One standards, no wonder we won it in 2012,” he says.

When Roniz was promoted, he added Navy Matovu from Scrap Buyers, Dan Ssalongo from Samona and Allan Nsubuga, which was a decent team that could compete in the top league.

The club eventually won the senior league in 2017, becoming the first team outside Kampala to achieve the feat.

“We made Jinja proud. We had lots of people watching the game and from that time, the love for pool grew in Jinja. That also marked the emergence of Sheila Ankah [women’s seed two],” he recalls.

Pool Cranes cogwheel

Much as Rugari was interested in Jinja pool, his influence had crossed the bridge spreading to the national team.

In 2017, he travelled with the Pool Cranes to Zimbabwe as a fan. Eyes in the association wanted him closer to the national team; he was named the patron in 2018, a position he holds to-date.

He had great dreams including taking the team to the World Championships. He did his part lobbying for sponsorship from Array Metals and Spar Financial Services in Zambia, but his efforts were frustrated as the team failed get visas.

In 2019, he led the national team’s efforts to participate in the All Africa Pool Association (AAPA) championship in South Africa. He bought the tickets for the players and officials while friends catered for feeding and accommodation.

The women emerged champions while the men were gold medallists. For Rugari, AAPA voted him as the head of sponsorship, marketing and branding. He now wants to use his position to help national associations grow the game.

During the same year, through his connections, Uganda was invited to participate in the Matthew Ngulube Championship with Chandiga, Sejjemba, Joseph Kasozi and Jonan Turigye, making the trip. Sejjemba emerged overall champion, a feat Rugari reckons changed the young man’s prospects.