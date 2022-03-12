Rugby Africa’s missed tackle

The Acacia Hall of Speke Resort Munyonyo was for the final session of the Rugby Africa Media launch last Thursday.

After almost three hours of waiting, members of the media had finally got their chance to face the Rugby Africa executive committee with tough questions.

How does an Africa Cup end up being played in France? The men in suits laboured to explain how they had arrived at the decision but barely made sense.

The session also revealed that the Africa Rugby President Khaled Babbou couldn’t care less what Africans thought about the move.

“I don’t care if we play in France or any other place,” he said.

His vice and former Uganda Rugby Union Chairman, Andrew Owor, let the audience know that the committee had rights to choose where the tournament is held without necessarily consulting anyone.

“This is not a democracy,” he said at some point.

We also learnt that Uganda and Kenya have stuck with the decision despite not being on song with it. URU chairman Godwin Kayangwe and his Kenyan counterpart Oduor Gangla said they wanted the showpiece in Africa.

“No. Of course, we were not happy with the decision,” Kayangwe said before adding a disclaimer, “under the circumstances, I think it is understandable.”

Opposing voices

Kenya is one of the three African countries to have expressed interest in hosting the final eight and Gangla emphasised his stance.

“As a country that had put in a bid, obviously we were not happy,” he said.

If Uganda and Kenya were not happy with the idea, they are on their own. On the contrary, Ivory Coast’s rugby boss Elvis Tano and Tunisia’s Aref Belkhiria are more than happy with the decision.

The idea has divided opinion on the continent with some feeling Rugby Africa has shot itself in the foot.

Babbou was non-committal when asked whether this would be the trend going forward or just a one-off.

“I can’t tell what will happen in the future,” he said.

It will remain a very unpopular move not to be forgotten in years to come. African rugby has every reason to feel robbed of its livelihood.

Defiant. Rugby Africa officials defended the decision to take the Africa Cup to France during the tournament launch last week. Photo/Rugby AfricA

Africa Rugby fronted “promotion, exposure, trying to reach levels in our competition, in terms of technology, standards that give us the opportunity to never go back.”

It is laughable after all the continent has a rich history of organising tournament that reach corners of the globe.

They also talked of how players were happy with the move that comes with experiencing a World Cup setting.

“All the players are happy to play in France, all the players, all the teams. They all think that the biggest rugby economy is in France. They want to go and show their talents,” Babbou said.

African teams overlooked

It is not that African countries are not capable of hosting the tournament or not interested in the same.

Kenya, Zimbabwe and Namibia all expressed interest in hosting the eigh-team competition but were overlooked.

“It was a process that was completely transparent and open,” the Rugby Africa president noted.

“At the end of the process, we were surprised by the candidacy of France – telling us that they would like to participate in the process and we didn’t have any objection.”

From the available candidates, the Excom sat in mid-September 2021, had discussions, evaluated and concluded that the only outsider on the list should host the event.

France, of course, has better facilities than any of the three countries to initially show interest but the latter have what it takes to pull it off like has been the case in the past.

Rugby Africa promises that all games will be available for fans to watch on television.