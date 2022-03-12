Rugby Africa’s missed tackle

What should have been. Rugby Cranes’  Claude Otema tackles Ghana’s Lesley Ansah  during Rugby  Africa Cup group game at Kyadondo. Such a perfect tackle is what Rugby Africa has missed. PHOTO/JOHN BATANUDDE

By  Deus Bugembe  &  EMANZI NDYAMUHAKI

The Acacia Hall of Speke Resort Munyonyo was for the final session of the Rugby Africa Media launch last Thursday.
After almost three hours of waiting, members of the media had finally got their chance to face the Rugby Africa executive committee with tough questions.

