Rugomoka victory concludes NRC season that was

When Ponsiano Lwakataka was cruising his Subaru N12B to victory in Mbarara to start the 2022 National Rally Championship season, Byron Rugomoka was not even in attendance.

He missed the first two events of the season and only won his first ever rally event last weekend in Rukungiri to land the NRC title.

The aftermath of the final event on the calendar has been dominated by petitions from crews that were still in the title run.

Jonas Kansiime and Lwakataka teams have both inquired from the sporting commission regarding awarding of points in different legs of the season.

Rugomoka will not care about that, at least for now. He is celebrating his first ever event win and the national title, something he didn't see coming when starting his season in the Pearl of Africa Rally.

“It has not sunk in yet. I still can't believe it,” Rugomoka told Score. “It is a dream come true for me and I must admit I didn't see it coming,” he added.

Lwakataka denied

After winning the first two events on the calendar, Lwakataka was the man to beat and made it known that a third championship was what he was eyeing.

The Mafu Mafu crew enhanced their position at the top of the log by collecting 112 points from the Pearl of Africa Rally but that marked the beginning of their troubles.

The two-time NRC winner dropped out in the first section of the Fort Portal event but returned to get 70 points from Masaka Rally. That was the last event Lwakataka took part in and missing the last two legs on the calendar saw the championship slip through his hands.

The 51-year-old was sentenced to 16 months in jail by Mukono Court Grade One magistrate Patience Koburunga over malicious damage to property of a one George William Kawooya, a resident of Goma Sub- County in Kiwanga, Mukono.

With Umar Dauda winning in Fort Portal as well as Rugomoka and Kansiime being consistent, there was a sudden twist in the title race culminating in a first-time winner.

Lwakataka still led the log with 332 points going into the final event. Kansiime, with 271.5 points was the closest challenger while Rugomoka, on 254 points, was also still in it.

It was Rugomoka, in his Mitsubishi Evo X who won four of the six stages and led from start to finish to land the championship.

Big names fail

At the start of the season, all eyes were on the Ford Fiesta Protos acquired by Duncan Mubiru and Ronald Sebuguzi.

Other drivers like Arthur Blick, Jas Mangat and Yassin Nasser were all expected to be in the championship conversation but that has not been the case.

The Kikankane crew struggled to drive events to completion and only has the Masaka Rally victory to show for the season while Blick went off the scene after a motocross accident that ruled him out of the season.

Mangat only turned up and won the Pearl of Africa Rally, his only event of the year while 2019 champions Nasser did not take part in any of the seven NRC rounds.

Bwete, Mukula make mark

While the big shots struggled to impress for the biggest part of the season, there are names that cannot be taken lightly anymore.

Mike Mukula Jr needed three points from Rukungiri to land the Clubman Rally Championship but will have to wait another season for the title.

Muhammed Bwete came out on top after Mukula rolled in the second stage of rally to dash all his hopes. Mukula had garnered maximum points in all four events entered before the finale but his first DNF of the season saw the title slip through his hands.

In the end, Bwete collected 82 points and beat Mukula to the title by just two points. Mark Lubega, who garnered 245 points and finished fourth on the NRC log will certainly be someone to pay close attention to next season.

He challenged the seasoned campaigners to leave a mark and leads the crop of young drivers expected to challenge for top honours in the near future.

Final National Rally Championship standings

Byron Rugomoka -354 points

Jonas Kansiime -341.5

Ponsiano Lwakataka -332

Mark Lubega -254

2-Wheel Drive

Oscar Ntambi -90

Ibrahim Lubega -82

Dr. Godfrey Nsereko -51

Sam Watendwa -35

Clubman Rally Championship

Muhammed Bwete -82

Mike Mukula Jr -80

Julius Semambo -76