Rumble at Kings Park for top spot

Rivals Stanbic Black Pirates and Kobs will always have a score to settle, all they need is a pitch for things to fall in place.

The two are at it again on Saturday at Kings Park, Bweyogerere in the Nile Special Premiership with a place at the top of standings the reward.

Two points separate Pirates (28) and Kobs (26) in first and second place respectively, giving today’s tie all the gist.

It is also a game between two title contenders and such games play an integral role on who lands the title at the end of the day.

As predicted the table has shaped out with the three title contenders Pirates, Kobs and Heathens occupying the first three slots.

Getting one over a fellow title contender is a big deal as Pirates coach Marving Odongo noted after beating Heathens 24-18 on the opening day at Kings Park.

“It’s too early to call but winning the first game of the season especially against a title competitor is quite something but we do not want to forecast the end of the season because we have 17 games to go. Our focus is on the next game,” he said then.

There are now 13 games to go and Pirates remain the only side in the league to lose a game.

Winning today’s bout will give them a spring in their step as they chase a second league title since inception in 1996. For Kobs, they probably need a result more than their hosts having already dropped a game at home against Heathens.

Losing another game will take matters out of their hands for them to hope their title rivals slip along the way.

Like Odongo, Kobs captain Ian Munyani has preached taking each game at a time and they have every reason to throw all they have at Pirates to leave Bweyogerere with something or even table leadership.

The Jinja derby is on as Walukuba host Hippos at the Abel Dhaira Memorial Stadium. The two first met in the 2018/2019 season on Walukuba’s first stint in the topflight, they also ran the show on the day but Hippos have gotten the better of them since then.

NILE SPECIAL PREMIERSHIP



Pirates vs Kobs 3pm, Kings Park

Heathens vs Rams 4pm, Kyadondo

Rhinos vs Mongers 4pm, Legends

Impis vs Buffaloes 4pm, Makerere