Rwanda to host Olympic vaccine hub

Olympic and Paralympic athletes not yet vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to use special facilities set up in Qatar and Rwanda, the International Olympic Committee said this week.

The two centres will use the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for athletes who have been unable to get vaccinated in their home countries, said the IOC, adding that it was ready to help with travel costs when necessary.

“Currently, as many as 75 percent of the residents of the Olympic Village are already vaccinated or have secured vaccination,” said the IOC statement.

The IOC announcement comes amid growing unease in Japan at the holding of the games with the coronavirus pandemic still raging.

Recent opinion polls in Japan suggest most people there want the Olympics cancelled or further postponed.

Last week, the 20,000-strong Tokyo Medical Association said the Olympics should be held without spectators because of the risk of spreading the virus.

Over 10,000 volunteers quit

Meanwhile, around 10,000 of the 80,000 Games volunteers had quit – many over coronavirus concerns, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto, as well as for scheduling or other logistical reasons.

Some also dropped out in protest at sexist remarks by Hashimoto’s predecessor, who resigned in February after saying women talk too much in meetings.

Organisers have said the reduction in volunteers will not affect the Games because the event has been scaled back.

As well as the ban on travelling fans, the number of overseas officials and participants has been cut by about half, to 78,000, with calls for further reductions.

The Tokyo Games are due to run from July 23 to August 8, followed by the Paralympic Games from August 24 to September 5.