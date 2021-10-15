Rwothomio dares Masry to stop him

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

The fast-paced striking tandem of Cromwell Rwothomio and Steven Mukwala contributed 23 goals to URA’s league season tally of 41 last campaign.

The insatiable appetite for goals carried into last month’s Confederation Cup opening contest against Coffee, with Mukwala netting a brace in the first leg at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende, and Rwothomio grabbing the opener in the 3-1 mailing of the Ethiopians in Addis Ababa.

Their bondage has been galvanised by the national team call up that saw Mukwala start the two Uganda Cranes wins over Rwanda last week and his partner in crime granted a cameo role in Kigali.

As Sam Timbe’s charges plot for Al Masry’s downfall this afternoon at Kitende, the onus is on the striking duo to riddle the Egyptians’ defence.

“We are going to high press them to force them make mistakes. The same approach worked against Coffee and gave us a morale boasting home win that we built on to progress,” Rwothomio told SCORE.

“Mukwala really is a hardworking player, we have the same workrate and speed and when we combine it is very hard to stop us. That telepathic understanding helps us to move forward.

Midfield fluidity

Timbe has hinted on maintaining the core of the team that catapulted URA to this stage. Mukwala and Rwothomio were joined in attack by Viane Ssekajugo while Shafik Kagimu, Saidi Kyeyune and Paul Mbowa pulled the proverbial strings in the midfield.

The backline of Ashraf Mandela, Derrick Ndahiro, Najib Fesali and Huud Mulikyi looked pencilled in for the big stage.

The biggest jostle for a starting berth will be between the sticks where Nafian Alionzi, Hannington Ssebwalunyo and James Alitho are all equal to the task.

Fierce tactical battle awaits

Formations win matches.Masry’s secret weapon is not their players but a maverick coach in Moein El Shaabani.

The amiable Tunisian who joined the Egyptian club last month, is a certified winner, change maker and lover of attacking football.

Expect Masry to be in URA faces all the time. Shaabani won the Caf Champions League trophy in 2018 and 2019 with Esperance and at 37 years then, he remains the youngest coach ever to achieve the feat.

Put succinctly, Masry invested in Shaabani to deliver them to the promised land.

In the opposite dugout will be Sam Timbe, a four-time Cecafa Kagame Cup winner with loads of experience. He can be conservative if he chooses to and can be adventurous when the moment demands so.

[email protected]