Rwothomio's gun reloaded in time for Vipers double bid

It's all about gunshots and shooting in Uganda at the moment.

That must have aroused Vipers forward Cromwell Rwothomio to get his rusty goal gun from the shelves and start firing again.

His well taken brace against Express on Tuesday was decisive as Vipers won 5-2 to firmly stay in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League title contest.

Alex Isabirye's Venoms now top the log with 49 points with two matches left and head into today's Stanbic Uganda Cup semi-final against Soltilo Bright Stars at the St Mary's Stadium-Kitende with a maiden double firmly in sight.

Back in August last year, Vipers faithful eagerly embraced Rwothomio's arrival as the potential successor to departing goal machine Cesar Manzoki.

Few could envisage the cold streak that awaited the former URA forward.

He netted his first goal in the 2-1 victory over Bul at the end of that same month and endeared himself to the home fans.

Soon after, his goal taps dried, gasped for playing time before the forced managerial shift from Roberto Oliveira to Beto Bianchi in December precipitated his total meltdown.

Huge promise

Whilst signing the three-year contract, the burly forward beamed with hope. “I’m very happy to be here at a big club. I hope to be very successful here.

“I know it is going to be a lot of hard work, but I am ready to do everything I can to get the most amount of minutes as possible,” Rwothomio pledged.

The former Packwach Young Stars and Paidha Black Angels net banger had spent four seasons at URA, featuring in 77 league games in total and scoring 35 goals.

Last season, he featured in 24 games in all competitions and scored 14 goals as the Tax Collectors finished third on the log.

Witch-hunt vs. suspension

As Rwothomio kissed the floor and cursed the move to Kitende, it was ironical that Vipers'other August signings; Alfred Mudekereza, Olivier Osomba, Ashraf Mandela, Isa Mubiru, Marvin Youngman, Murushid Juuko, Abdu Lumala and Abubakar Lawal also didn't hit the ground running.

He took slump personal, and reportedly cited witch-hunt, malice, sorcery and lack of meritocracy in the Vipers camp and had asked to be loaned out in January.

The club responded by suspending him indefinitely before Isabirye extend him an olive branch recently.

With Rwothomio jostling for the starting berth with Abubakar Lawal, Yunus Sentamu and Karim Ndugwa, the gaffer is confident that this is the positive tonic boost they needed to get over the line.

"I joined this club when they had gone about eight matches without scoring. The goals are now coming and I'm happy to see Rwothomio regaining his scoring touch at a crucial time.



" We have many players back from injury and that is going to make us a hungrier side," Isabirye revealed.

Beware of Stars

Asaph Mwebaze's Soltilo Bright Stars have just inflicted a 1-0 loss to Vipers in the league dress rehearsal.

The 2019 finalist visit Kitende with a sole aim of drawing first blood ahead of the return leg at Kavumba next week.

Even after falling to Wakiso Giants 2-0 at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium on Tuesday, expect a different Bright Stars in the Cup front as they still bank of the joy of ejecting KCCA at the last stage.

In forward Emma Loki, who tops the scoring charts with five goals and scored the winner against Vipers in the league, the Stars have a lethal protagonist to trouble the hosts' backline.

The overall winner will face either Police or Adjumani TC in the finals to be held in Lira next month.

The Cops lead 1-0 courtesy of Hassan Kikoyo strike in the first leg and will be in Adjumani on Friday (May 25) to seal their place in the finals and a shot at winning the Shs50m winners prize money.

Stanbic Uganda Cup

Semifinal Saturday, 4pm - First leg