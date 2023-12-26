Saddam Juma’s heart is overflowing at Juventus

Just in March-April this year, former Ugandan internationals Saddam Juma, Mike Mutyaba and Brian Umony were at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo taking baby steps into coaching the game they love so much.

The trio were part of the wider Caf beginners coaching course that was happening across the different Fufa regions.

Hassan Wasswa, Augustine Nsumba, Tonny Mawejje, Geoffrey Bukohore and Maurice Sunguti are some of the other retired footballers that attended the course that attracted 90 participants across the country.

At the time, Saddam Juma told Score that his dream and vision were to add to the building blocks of grassroot football, ensuring that the children “do not skip the critical stages of football development.”

“During this time,” added Juma, “I want to teach kids, develop my philosophy, get opportunities for exchange programs abroad, etc.”

Living the dream

The conviction was clear in Juma’s eyes and tone, yet even he did not believe things would transform this quickly.

Fast forward, just a month after that beginner’s coaching course; Juma is living the dream in real time.

Some 9,638 kms away in the Chinese city of Nanjing, Juma is teaching young aspiring footballers and learning from the very best himself.

That distance above is if you flew in a hypothetical straight line from Kampala to Nanjing, which is equivalent to flying from Busia Border Post in Eastern Uganda to Bunagana - bordering the DCR in Western Uganda - 14 times.

“I’m working here with the Juventus Academy Nanjing,” said Juma, whose playing career was blighted by persistent injuries.

“I got a contract for a year with an option for further years. It’s more of a learning experience, trying different cultures, learning from my mistakes and trying as much to get modern trends of the game.

“It is also an opportunity to work with kids and inspire the next generation.”

Juve via Petros

This opportunity to work and learn from this academy associated with the iconic Italian club, Juventus, is thanks to a man who was shown an unceremonial exit at SC Villa in June 2022.

Just one season into his new deal at the 16-time Ugandan champions, Greek coach Petros Koukouras - who had been promised support to develop young talent at the club - was relieved of his duties after Villa finished 12th in a 16-team league.

But for the players that worked under him, the Greek was cooking something special with youngsters, only let down by internal club politics.

“You could see the difference,” Juma had assured this writer earlier this March, “His philosophy was clear and he knew what he was doing. I learnt a lot from him.”

Clearly, the feeling was mutual as proved two months later. “I got this opportunity (Juventus Academy) from my former coach, Petros, whose brother is the Technical Director in the Juventus Academy, and I’m forever grateful to him (Petros),” explained Juma.

Things moving fast

“So early next year I will be doing my UEFA B licence, hopefully, and also the academy holds its own coaching badges, which helps me improve a lot.

“Of course things are moving pretty fast and smoothly here. I can't believe it’s now been three months since I left Kampala with no idea of the culture here, work and social environment and mostly the adoption part of the whole process.

“I settled in well, it’s all going and I’m learning a lot about the game, player development pathway,self evaluation and doing it with immense passion, dedication and love. So far so good.”

Watching Obua closely

Even as he takes in this rather beautiful whirlwind, Juma continues to follow events back home.

One of the things that have his heart overflowing is David Obua’s work at URA, where the former Cranes star’s coaching has brought new excitement to the game.

“I’m seeing David trying to fix a few things and hopefully all goes his way Insha Allah,” said Juma, “because we need those kinds of personalities that can influence and inspire us and the next generations.

“We need to work hard and change the script. We need to be more educated about the game than just the way we see it played. That’s why I took this route and opportunity.”

Juma’s latest chapter is a fresh breath of sweet scent that should permeate and inspire the rest that life should never stop after active sport.

Nothing but best wishes for the supremely talented former midfielder, who - even by his own admission - did not come close to fulfilling his perceived potential.

But here is yet another opportunity, where the academy pays him a “good salary, accommodation and transport”, and he is not ready to drop the ball this time.

“Five years from now,” he envisaged, “I see myself managing a well organised Football Club, or maybe one of the National Youth Teams.” And as the runners say, ‘ON ON…’, Juma.

Fact file

Name: Ibrahim Sadam Juma

Date of birth: 1 October 1993 (age 30)

Height: 1.82 m (5 ft 11+1⁄2 in)

Position: Midfielder

Former clubs played for

Vipers (also while as Bunamwaya), Express, KCCA, SC Villa, Cray Wanderers (England), Sài Gòn Xuân Thành (Vietnam)