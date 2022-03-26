Sanctions bring sanity to football

Fufa’s judicial system has three main roles; direct the judicial process, ensure fast and fair justice as well allocate matters to bodies.

Football is a sport full of emotions. The adrenaline runs through people’s bodies right from the preparations until the last second of the match when the whistle is blown by the referee.

Just three months ago, a cross section of stakeholders were not happy with decisions taken by Fufa’s various judicial bodies on some footballing matters.

Before application of the rules and regulations, it is the responsibility of every person attached to football to protect it.

Fufa is never interested in applying the rules and regulations more so if nothing has happened on and off the pitch

In most cases, the actions of the officials, players and fans drive Fufa to reach out for the rules book which on many occasions leaves the public incensed.

The decisions made by the Fufa Judicial bodies in the past three months have brought sanity and total discipline to the game. Some players and officials have been hit hard deep in their pockets while others have been sanctioned with lengthy bans.

It is obvious that clubs, individuals and others that survive off football suffer immensely when decisions are made. Some are short terms bans while others are extremely lengthy and hurting.

There are coaches who have got the opportunity to undergo rehabilitation through educational sessions on psychology, communications, media and branding.

The results are evident as the coaches are quick to appreciate the efforts by Fufa to give them the chance to learn the dynamics of the game in areas of communications and branding.

WasswaBossa, AbdallahMubiru and Michael Lukyamuziare some of the class attendants on the basics required by a coach on and off the pitch.