SC Villa finally congregate to forge revival

Nearly half of the anticipated 120 members of the SC Villa Congress had registered by yesterday ahead of the side's congregation today.

Attendees of this scientific event must have paid up their annual Villa Trust Membership (VTM) fee of Shs50,000, plus an additional Shs1m to qualify for the Congress.

Villa fans-cum-members from different walks of life including politicians, lawyers, journalists, medics, academicians and business people have so far inked in their participation.

Among them is their first Congresswoman, Sarah Adong, who was the maiden lady publicist with Villa from 2017 to 2019.

Even though the over 500 VTMs may not all make it to the “limited Congress space,” the club CEO Shawn Mubiru has good news for them.

“Considering the effects of Covid-19, the current membership and the new registered up to December 31, 2021 shall be entitled to free access to the 15 league matches of the 2021/22 season.”

This is in compensation of the 15 home matches they were entitled to last season, but were constrained by limited numbers at matches.

Expectations

In today’s Congress, which will be the clubs’ Supreme Body under their community ownership model, Villa statutes will be promulgated and the roadmap to the election of the president and executive board affirmed.

It will also rubber-stamp the sporting and business status of the club.

Villa also want to use this opportunity to forge ways of raising more revenue to meet their target of at least Shs500m, half of which is to pay arrears.

