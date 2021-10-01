SC Villa loses two buses to disrepair, one turned into training kits store

By Denis Bbosa More by this Author

When you descend on Villa Park in Nsambya these days, your first sight will be the sprouting fly-over project that sadly ate up part of the pitch.

As your eyes roll further, you catch a glimpse of a fading Tata omni-bus with UG series number plate.

That, just over 15 years ago, was the pride of SC Villa fans as it majestically carried players around the country. The pitiable state it is in at its parking lot evokes many good and bad memories that club has gone through.

In 2015, it was replaced by a Shs250m South Korea made Daewoo Omnibus donated by President Museveni.

Deplorably, that bus is also decaying a few metres from its predecessor, tucked inside the parking space of La Risk Bar which is no longer operation.

It is as well that the park in Villa Park is living up to its noun – becoming a place where they can park their buses and try to forget they ever had one anyway.

Villa faithful were shocked to learn the depreciating shape of the club’s 42-capacity seater bus as pictures of it made rounds on social media.

When SCORE visited the premises, it was confirmed that the bus has been grounded for close to three years and has accumulated parking rent amounting to over Shs8m.

Left to rot

“The space at Villa Park could only accommodate the old bus. When Ben Misagga (former Villa president) left, we had to get a new slot to house the bus and the bar owner agreed to rent us a space at Shs8,000 a day,” Moses Isabirye, a Villa fan and former driver of the bus, reveals.

“Add that up for two-and-half years and you get the amoung owed now.”

Sources say the unnamed parking lot owner is willing to negotiate with Villa officials and reduce the debt, if they ever turn up for the bus because he is also a ‘staunch Jogoo’.

Interestingly, the bus had turned into the club store for training equipment until September when Villa shifted its training base from Villa Park to Lubaga Martyrs playground.

In an earlier interview, Villa CEO Shawn Mubiru told Daily Monitor that efforts to have the two buses renovated were underway but the reality on the ground suggests otherwise.

“The bus was set to be taken to the garage this week.It is not insured so the club is going to foot the bills. We hire other means to transport the players to match venues at the moment because the price of maintaining the bus is high,” Mubiru said a fortnight ago.

The business people working in ramshackled housing units in the area, claim the old bus has become a hub of rodents and snakes.

‘I sacrificed a lot on Villa transport’

At the time Misagga was pushed out of Villa Park in July 2018, both buses were fully functional. The old Tata was being used by fans and the Daewoo for players and staff.

“I had people on board to look after the bus. I put a mechanic on the board (Ali Senfuka) who was on my executive from Lubaga division to look after the bus,” Misagga said.

“We shared maintenance costs, I would hire out the two buses to fans to go for parties and burials and had a pool where we kept the maintenance money.”

As a fans coordinator in 2005, Misagga had witnessed Villa get the first bus from Museveni and as club president between 2014 and 2018, he lists the second bus and Shs400m donation from the President as his major successes.

“I got the bus driver (one Muzeeyi Kamada) on recommendation from Victoria Motors where the bus was purchased from. He was one of the best and had a monthly salary of Shs500,000, which was defaulted when I left and he took off,” Misagga told SCORE.

The former Villa president said the bus was always serviced at Victoria Motors that kept it in good condition.

“We used to keep the old bus at Franko Mugabe’s place in Ntinda. I wonder why he and Omar Mandela (Villa administrators) can’t keep the bus at one of their many City Tyres petrol stations in Kampala. This is a brand new vehicle which had a Shs250m market value just five years ago,” he added.

At the event at Hotel Africana six years ago, an elated Museveni remarked: “I have known SC Villa since the time I got out of the bush. Though I know little about sports at least I know Villa as a winning team, and for that reason I reward you another bus because I remember giving one 10 years ago. “

Shs12m required for repair

According to Isabirye, with about Shs12m, the Jogoos can have their bus back on the road and cut down on the expenses of hiring buses to transport the players.

“The four rear tyres are all damaged and each goes for Shs1 million. The battery is also down, which can cost about Shs1.5m, while refurbishing the interior can take about Shs3m.The peeling skin can be repaired at a cost of Shs2m,” Isabirye projected.

He believes that the parking yard owner can also agree to receive half of the Shs8m they owe him and let the bus leave.

The peeling coat contained adverts of then club sponsor – StarTimes – whose Shs1.5m didn’t last its set timeline.It is also emblazoned with photos of players who have long left the club.

Is someone reaping from the dead club transport system?

Sources at Villa Park say some club officials are benefiting from the bus being grounded. On each matchday away from Kampala, the club is said to allocate about Shs800,000 for player transportation. Officials then hire a coaster for much less and the trend continues. When the bus was still operational, Shs500,000 worth of fuel would transport the team to and form far off place like Arua.

