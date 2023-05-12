School Games: Hockey teammates turn rivals in search of dugout glory

Four kilometres out of Mbarara Town, on the way to Isingiro, lies Nyamitanga Hill.

It is home to St. Joseph Vocational School in whose isolated woods the hockey competitions of the 2023 Fresh Dairy Secondary School (FDSS) Games are taking place.

All other sports bar rugby are happening near the city centre at Ntare School, Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara Tennis Club, Mbarara High. For hockey, this separation is a welcome space for some inhouse competition.

Some seven coaches believe there is another subplot for them in Mbarara beyond the Nationals trophy and the three slots to the Federation of East Africa Secondary School Sports Association Games due in Rwanda in August.

Dulf Musoke, Stuart Kavuma, the pair of Aaron Mutenyo and Mark Mawanda, James Mugisha, plus Ernest Musumba are teammates with key roles in the Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) Stallions’ squad.

But they have put their bonds on the side all week in a battle of wits at the Nationals. In the mix is a mentor for most of them in Moses Nsereko. He also played for KHC for years alongside Musoke.

Nsereko, a former captain of the team but now on a sabbatical, is a pioneer of the KHC Schools project. This project sees the club send some of its players to continue the recruitment conveyor belt.

How it feels

“It is interesting that members of the same club have to go against each other but I like the challenge,” Nsereko, who is coaching Gayaza High School now and coached the women’s national team at their first Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana last year, shares with Score.

“Most of these guys were players in the projects but having them as opponents makes me feel old. Maybe I should consider retiring from coaching in schools,” he adds.

Musoke, who was Nsereko’s goalkeepers’ coach in Ghana and now leading Naalya SS – Buto, says battling his teammates is “fun and funny” but while he is new to this project, he promised to show his experience in Mbarara.

“Coaching is humbling. You look at someone that is not so good on pitch doing better on the touchline than someone who is far better than them on pitch,” Musoke, a utility player, says.

Kavuma coaches St. Charles Lwanga – Bukerere and says “the banter” between them and other clubmates “has raised the stakes” while Musumba, who coaches King’s College Budo, and Mutenyo – who works with Mawanda in Namilyango – think the pressure is on because everyone wants to “rank first among KHC schools.”

Different styles

Intriguingly, nearly all teams have different philosophies yet at club level, they combine to attack with pace. Gayaza are hard to break down as they man-mark to a fault and pack the midfield. Musumba, a battling midfielder in KHC’s midfield, has become Nsereko’s closest disciple at that by playing tenacious defenders.

Budo hardly scores and Musumba is always accused of parking the bus. Also, his praise for Mugisha’s St. Julian Gayaza, who are only two months old in hockey, gives him away as a ‘defence first coach’.

“I like James’ damage limitation tactics. He has very young players that are new to the game but has tried to avoid heavy defeats,” Musumba shared.

Kavuma is dribbling-personified but there is hardly a player in his team that keeps the ball. Musoke’s approach is the one that is hard to make out but experience is about being hard to read.

Only Mutenyo gets close to coaching a style that takes from him as a player. He is a stealthy finisher and an asset in penalty corners. In Ephraim Mutatwala, he has coached a player that always pops up in the D undetected to devastating effect. And boy do Namilyango look deadly in penalty corners.

Play and coach connection

At the base of all this though, the club’s technical director Henry Kafuuma will hope to grow a core of coaches that can translate their new found understanding of the game into better results too.

“When you win as a coach, I believe you create a winning mentality that will help you as a player,” Musumba, who one day hopes to coach the club and national teams, says.

Mutenyo adds that “coaching improves your thinking capacity and when you are teaching skills, you also get better at them.”

Nsereko says that when you coach, you look at all aspects of play from goalkeeping to substitutions. So when you return to playing, this helps you appreciate and understand the different decisions taken by coaches and teammates.

“Since some of the players we have here (in the FDSS Games) also play club hockey, you will find that some of the coaches will be their opponents in the coming weeks. But as a coach, you want players to learn from you so in trying to set an example, you push harder to improve,” Nsereko says as he explains the benefits of coaching in schools for these KHC players.

The challenges

Coaching on behalf of an amateur club in schools, however, comes with its challenges – most of them logistical but also in terms of improving capacities.

But Nsereko, who alongside Kavuma feels the need to keep widening the base of the sport, says Uganda Hockey Association needs to give as much attention to developing coaches through courses and workshops as it does with umpires.

“Also, as a club, we need to find courses for our coaches so that we can start producing better players that do not have to go back to learning basics when they get to club level.

These courses and workshops should be locally organised and work in addition to those very expensive International Hockey Federation opportunities we find out there,” Nsereko says.