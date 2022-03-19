Schools football: Bobosi leads the cream from the 2019 finals

The national schools ball games have played an integral part in the identification and promotion of young talents. The games have churned out some of the best footballers the country has seen.

From David Obua, Yunus Sentamu, Faruku Miya, Mike Azira to the reigning Fufa player of the year Bobosi Byaruhanga, the tournament has been a conveyor belt for talent.

How would a Byaruhanga hidden in the hills of Kisoro reach the national team fold?

This year’s edition returned last week with district qualifiers after a two-year break forced by the Covid pandemic. The finals will be played from April 16-30 in Arua City.

The last edition, in Jinja in 2019, had all the ingredients and continued with the tradition of exposing the players. Some of the stars have gone on to leave a mark while others have failed to live the hype.



Bobosi Byaruhanga

Without a doubt, Byaruhanga comes out on top of his peers from the 2019 batch. The youngster blasted into the scene with aplomb. He was part of the St Mary’s Kitende squad that delivered a double – the national schools championship and the East Africa Secondary Schools gold medal.

His exploits could not be ignored as he went on to graduate to the Vipers senior team, competing for a place in the star-studded squad to become a mainstay.

Bobosi, ay 18, formed a key part of the team that won Vipers’ third StarTimes Uganda Premier League title.

He graduated from the juniors to the U-20 team that played the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Tanzania. He was also a pivotal member of the historic team that played at the 2021 Afcon U-20 in Mauritania and finished second after falling to Ghana in the final.

Players such as Byarunga came through the ranks.



“The young player combines dedication, hard work and talent to reach the top level,” coach Edward Golola, who scouted and poached Byaruhanga from Standard High School Zzana, told Football256 when they awarded him best young player of the year in 2021.

Byaruhanga’s star continued to shine, catching the attention of the former national team coach Abdallah Mubiru and later his successor Milutin Sredojević.

He was summoned to the Cranes and went on to make his debut coming off the bench in the 3-2 loss to South Africa in an international friendly on June 10, 2021.

He was 19 years, six months and six days.

The 20-year old featured in all the six matches Uganda played in the failed attempt to qualify for the 2020 World Cup.

Those achievements helped the youngster to beat the odds to be crowned the Fufa Player of the Year 2021.



Kitende stars

Byaruhanga is not the only star from the Kitende team that shot into senior football directly. His teammates and captain by then, Aziz Kayondo, has made strides on the left wing of the Vipers team.

AbdulKarim Watambala won the Cecafa Senior Cup with the Uganda Cranes later in December 2020 before joining Byaruhanga and Kayondo to the Africa Nations Championship in February.

Sserwada’s jackpot

It may sound weird that Steven Sserwadda played for Kitende and KCCA at the same time but that’s what it was. After winning the trophy, Sserwadda concentrated at the club and later in September 2021 struck a big deal with American soccer , New York Red Bull, joining Cranes legend Ibrahim Sekagya.

The move was estimated to have cost around Shs260m. Sserwadda was later joined by Charles Lwanga from KCCA. Lwanga made a mark scoring eleven goals last season on his debut.

Mugulusi, Semakula

Many felt that Ismail Mugulusi deserved to be named the best player of the last school edition ahead of his teammate Edrine Opaala. His footwork, speed and brilliance carried the Jinja SS team.

The final, a loss to Vipers, was a turning point for Mugulusi and teammate Kenneth Semakula. They both exhibited talent and character to earn promotion to Busoga United’s senior team.

It didn’t take them long to become the club’s best and most reliable players. Both slowly penetrated into the national U-17 team and were part of the historic team that played at the Under-17 Afcon in April 2019 before returning to guide the Jinja school to the final of both the national and regional tournaments.

Both played at the U-20 Afcon finals in Mauritania. Mugulusi made his first national team debut on June 10 last year before a switch to SC Villa. He is currently recuperating after a surgery.

Another notable star from that pack is Express’ goalkeeper Denis Otim. The youngster, who played for Mbarara High School, featured for Nyamityobora and Mbarara City before crossing to Express in August 2020. At 22, Otim is a Uganda Premier League and Cecafa club champion with the Red Eagles.

Edward Golola, football coach

When Bobosi arrived at Vipers, people had reservations about his ability but I saw a boy determined to work his way to the very top. He has the attributes of Fabregas; his passing range, set-piece delivery and general understanding of the game are incredible. Every young player who wants to reach the top should take lessons from him.

