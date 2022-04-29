Segawa, Breedy in WBC title re-match talks

Negotiations are under way for another Cobia ‘Soldier’ Breedy (15-1-5KOs) vs Sula Segawa (13-3-1) fight for the vacant World Boxing Council Continental Americas Featherweight title, possibly next month.

The first matchup at 126 pounds (57kg) last November at the Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, District of Columbia, USA was ruled a no contest following an injury to Segawa’s eye.

Although it was stopped in round two of 10, it was clearly evident that Sagawa who had won round one. He led on the judges’ scorecards.

“I had good preparations for that fight and was in good shape, so I was willing to continue despite the cut on my left eye but the commission, for fear of being sued, had to stop it according to the rules,” said Segawa.

Segawa, currently Uganda’s most in-form US based pro boxer due to his being active (and inactivity of others), accuses Breedy, the Barbadian boxing pride for fighting dirty before the contents was stopped by officials - Seymour Zivick (supervisor), doctors John Wills and William Steadwick claiming an accidental head-butt.

“He (Breedy) is known for his dirty boxing. Head-butting is one of his dirty boxing tricks, especially when he feels the fight is not going his way, and this is what happened exactly,” said Segawa.

Under discussion is mostly the financial cut for either side and a possibility for a trilogy.

“I am looking to land a big-money fight and this re-match is one of them. I know my worth because I command a big fan base in the DC area,” said Segawa, who represents himself.

“Initial talks didn’t work out because I was offered less money but I am starting to smile with the ongoing talks since the offer has been updated and who knows a deal might be signed for a rematch.”