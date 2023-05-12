Segawa finally packs killer punch

While much of the sports world was watching a ferocious contest where the Philadelphia 76ers evened their second round series with Boston Celtics in stunning fashion with a 116-115 overtime win in game 4, the next Sharif Bogere, Justine Juuko, Godfrey Nyakana, Edward Kakembo and Ouma Kassim may have emerged. And he's a 31-year old Ugandan featherweight named Sula Segawa.

Juuko, Nyakana and Ouma have long been retired just like many more Ugandan greats. Bogere and Kakembo are still on a sabbatical from 2019.

Boxing is quick to anoint every talented boxer as the heir to the mentioned above, who attained several accolades, but Segawa may finally be the one who deserves the hype now.

No more stage fright

At DC’s Entertainment & Sports Arena Saturday night, Segawa was crowned World Boxing Council (WBC) USA featherweight champion following a KO victory over Misael Lopez Gonzales. It’s that unshakable belief that engulfs him once he enters the ring. It's the same belief that saw him control and outclass Lopez who by records (14 (5KOs)-3 was almost similar.

Segawa (15-3-1) had been a renowned little boy from the ghettos of Nakivubo - Kisenyi, in the heart of Kampala City. A struggler through his earlier days in the boxing arena and a diehard believer in his Islamic faith. Now he adds yet another positive to his name. Now he is confirmed WBC USA Featherweight Champion.

The former Ugandan Olympian who has become a darling in Silver Springs Maryland USA where he resides, had a tactical plan which he executed very well enroute to his victory.

"In training we set goals and worked on different aspects of fitness and techniques," said Segawa. "We approached the fight basing on the history of Mexican boxers. They can be aggressive especially in opening rounds. So the plan was to impact damage on him slowly while reserving energy for later rounds. Then unleash explosive speed and power towards the end and it worked."

Segawa invested mostly in the body work for the first four rounds and his jab was such an effective weapon for the night. He made proper use of a double jab and left hand to push Lopez back. As they approached the championship rounds, Segawa was clearly ahead and it's not by surprise that he was able to KO Lopez. In attendance was His Excellency Robie Kakonge, Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uganda to the United States. But what a night he picked to turn and watch a true ambassador of the Pearl of Africa.

Newest poster boy

Segawa's WBC USA title victory combined with his recent and current form should not be seen as a one off. It has been a long time coming.

Two years ago, his WBC Continental America's featherweight title contest against Cobia Breedy was ruled a no contest in round two due a cut from an accidental head-butt. The Ugandan was leading on points in both rounds. The deeply talented Segawa is currently the most active amongst Uganda's elite boxers in the USA. He gets an average of two to three fights a year which is good maintenance for any professional boxer.

Way forward

Now that he has tasted the juice in title winnings, Segawa has become thirstier. He is looking for another winners’ medal to be delivered within four months from now when he defends his WBC USA title.

"I am back in the gym already. I have no time to rest or celebrate when there are more fights coming," said Segawa on Tuesday morning. The Southpaw prodigy had to overlook the after effects of the fight including a puffy face, pain on his nose, eye orbital brash, zygomatic arch (cheek), teeth, and Mandible (Jaw) caused by repeated punches from Lopez.

"I obviously feel the pain but I am not going to sit down and wait for a whole week until everything stops hurting. I am on a mission and until I achieve it, I won't rest," Segawa said.

Segawa is required by law to defend his title within four months and the former Kampala Boxing Club (KBC) boxer is looking forward to the challenge. He wants to fight in the featherweight division for the next three years before shifting gear to another weight division.

“I want to win all the belts within my current division. I think I can achieve that goal in three years thereafter, I think about changing to a different weight category," he said.

It was a strong and versatile performance by Segawa last Saturday night, strong enough that he was crowned WBC USA Featherweight Champion, and too strong that it could put him on track for a packed schedule this year.

QUICK PROFILE

Name: Sulaiman Segawa

Weight: Feather

Record: 15(6KOs)-3(1KO)-1

Age: 31

Resident: Silver Spring, Maryland, USA

Stance: Southpaw

Height: 5' 8"