Seventeen years on, Ugandan football cannot muster an answer to a question Abbas asked

Author: Robert Madoi is a sports journalist and analyst. PHOTO/FILE/NMG.

By  ROBERT MADOI

What you need to know:

  • The Egyptian spent close to three event-filled years – between 2004 and 2006 – in Uganda, during which he spun his own version of a preposterous Bollywood plot.

From the time your columnist started actively following Ugandan football as a trained journalist to date, a chaotic diversity of coaches have taken their place in the Cranes dugout. None has had their spell replete with absurdities as did Mohammed Abbas.

