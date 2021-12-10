Shamika earns her stripes in Africa’s badminton top grade

For many ordinary 16-year-old girls, sport can easily be the last thing on their minds. More so in a country where sport and particularly the game of badminton is hardly understood.

But for Fadilah Shamika, badminton has occupied most of her daytime over the last two years.

“I have been training for five to six hours a day over the last two years. So the Covid situation has kind of helped me,” she says calmly and with eloquence.

Her father Mohamed Rafi excuses himself at that moment to allow her concentrate on the interview conducted at the Lugogo Indoor Arena. He has been a major influence on her career since she started playing the game at nine.

“He can be tough at times but he has always encouraged me to play and train,” she says with a smile.

There has been more encouragement over the last two years and even more focus, especially at her Kampala Badminton Club in Naguru.

This has resulted in 2021 being her most successful year taking part in a number of international tournaments.

This was despite just making her debut in senior competitions this year.

“The Uganda International was the toughest for me this year because I played against Indian players and they were tough,” says Shamika, who won bronze at the event after losing to South African Johanita Scholtz in the semifinals 21-14, 21-10.

“I played better in the seniors because I was in better health and this helped me reach the semis.”

Shamika also took part in the All Africa Junior championship in Benin in August where she was part of the Ugandan team that won team bronze – afterlosing 3-1 to South Africa in the semifinals.

Only Shamika emerged victorious in that semifinal defeating Diane Olivier 21-6 and 21-17 in the ladies singles while Emudu Expedito lost to Caden Kakora 21-16 and 21-5 in the men’s event.

Paul Makande and Tracy Naluwooza lost 21-7 and 21-6 to Robert White Amy Ackerman in the mixed doubles with Emudu and Paul Makande also suffering similar fate in the men ‘s doubles.

She however believes she could have performed better in the individual tournament had she not pegged back by testing positive for Covid 19 and consequently left behind in Benin.

“It was lonely because few people knew English,” she says of her experience.

Focus on seniors

Much of her focus this year has been on taking part in senior events where she eventually played admirably.

“There’s not much difference because here we train with the seniors before the senior tournament which gives me more confidence going into the senior international events,” Shamika says.

“So I went into the senior competition with the mentality of having nothing to lose because I’m still a junior and just played my game.”

That mentality helped her emerge as the best Ugandan performer at the All Africa Senior Championship at Lugogo in October.

Shamika won bronze in the women’s singles and women’s doubles.

“I am satisfied with what I did at this tournament. I have been playing in the junior but have now moved to the seniors. The tournament has been a good experience for me and I want to work harder so that I can get the points I need to reach the Wommonwealth Games,” Shamika said.

“2021 has been a good year because I have been able to win medals in my first year playing with the seniors.”

The tournament saw her win one of the bronze medals alongside her supposedly long time rival Tracy Naluwooza with whom they have competed for domestic titles since 2016.

“We’re not rivals. Of course, if its singles we fight on court but outside we’re friends. She gives me quite a push,” Shamika says .

Her exploits this year have also attracted the attention of President Museveni who recently hosted her together with her father Rafi, also a businessman.

This weekend Shamika departs for Dubai after she was also selected by Badminton Confederation Africa for a two-month training camp. She is one of three women on the continent selected alongside three men, including Uganda’s top seed Brian Kasirye.

“I want to be more aggressive and play with more power because I usually play a defensive kind of game,” she says.

Her sacrifice and dedication has also helped her earn a scholarship at Rubaga Girls having moved from Kibuli SS.

Shamika has a word of advice for the young ones starting out.

“I advise the young ones starting out to just enjoy the game but also adjust when the demands are higher,” she offers.

She seems destined for success if she can follow her own advice.

In focus

Shamika in 2021 continental events